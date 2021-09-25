Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to ‘Trolls’

Aaron Rodgers had a message for the people who criticized him and the Green Bay Packers after their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers was able to complete 22 of 27 passes, registering 255 yards and four touchdowns to help the Packers defeat the Detroit Lions 35-17. After the Monday Night Football game, Rodgers spoke to reporters about what he heard from critics last week.

“I think we maybe tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. Rodgers stated that he was not bothered about the chatter, but was fully aware of what was being said about Rodgers. “There are so many overreactions that happen from a week-to-week basis,” Rodgers said. “So it’s nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week.”

Rodgers was criticized for throwing two interceptions in the Packers’ 38-3 loss at New Orleans Saints. Some people criticized Rodgers’ body language and said that he didn’t care. This all goes back to Rodgers’ offseason drama, where he vented frustrations with the team. He was even close to retiring. The Packers have avoided their first 0-2 start since 2006.

“People like to say a lot of bulls—, and it’s nice to come back in here after a game like that,” Rodgers said. The win showed Rodgers’ potential when the offense is performing well. His play over the past two seasons was the reason that the Packers reached NFC Championship. Rodgers is likely to win his fourth MVP award if he continues to play as he did Monday.

“I did think we had a pretty good week of prep,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I felt pretty good going into our prep versus New Orleans, and certainly when we went out there it didn’t look very good. So our guys, they’re resilient. They’ll continue to battle. We’ve got a lot of veterans, not only on the offense but on the defense, as well; and we gotta continue to improve each and every day and each and every week, and we gotta make sure we take it and look at it one game at a time.”