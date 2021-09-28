Aaron Rodgers Future With Packers Joe Montana Shares Thoughts!

Aaron Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers in the right direction after a tough season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. Will Aaron Rodgers still be the Packers’ quarterback next year, even if they win the Super Bowl? PopCulture.com caught up with Joe Montana, an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback. He believes Rodgers might be back with the Packers next season. Montana thinks Rodgers might have already decided and may be ready to join a different team in 2022.

“I think that’s all up to Green Bay, where he goes and himself. Maybe he’s reached the point sort of like Tom [Brady] did where he’d just had enough of whatever is going on there,” pop culture was informed by Montana. “I can’t imagine them trying to let him go. As long as he still plays like he played last weekend, he’ll be fine, and so will the Packers. But in today’s day and age, everybody’s moving around a little bit. How many quarterbacks change teams? You never saw that in the past. It may just become part of the game, just like any other position.”

Rodgers was unhappy with the team’s decision-making over the last year and missed all offseason workouts. Rodgers arrived at the team facility in July and trained with the team during the preseason. Rodgers did sign a new contract from the Packers, which makes him an unrestricted free agent until the 2022 season. The Packers are able to trade Rodgers if he wishes.

Montana has experience with changing teams in the later years of his NFL career. From 1979 to 1992, he was with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Montana was a winner of four Super Bowls while with the 49ers. However, he also had success with the Chiefs. In 1993, the team reached the AFC Championship and in 1994 made the playoffs. Rodgers announced his retirement in 1995.

Rodgers and Montana are both two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. It’s possible Rodgers will be a great quarterback for another team. Rodgers could leave if the Packers win the Super Bowl.