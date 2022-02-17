Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Broke Up, And The Reason Reportedly Has Nothing To Do With Covid

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an unexpected month. His NFL football team lost (at home) in the playoffs, costing them all a trip to the Super Bowl. Then, following the loss, Rodgers was named the MVP of the season – because that award is about the regular season, during which Rodgers was pretty spectacular. Now, adding to that roller coaster of emotions, it is being reported that Rodgers and his Hollywood fiancee Shailene Woodley are calling it quits, and the reasons have nothing to do with his stance on vaccinations.

Insiders sharing the news of the celebrity breakup with In Touch Weekly placed a lot of the blame on Aaron Rodgers, saying he got “cold feet” as their impending nuptials approached. This source also told the magazine that Rodgers’ commitment to football just got to be too much, saying:

While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.

Relationships between celebrities can be very difficult, but they are not impossible. One needs to only look across the NFC to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has been happily married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen for almost 13 years. Mind you, Brady just announced his retirement, and will now be able to focus on his family instead of football… something it sounds like Shailene Woodley wanted Aaron Rodgers to do. But it doesn’t sound like she was willing to wait for him to retire.

There are, of course, two sides to every story, and we may hear from Aaron Rodgers in the near future. As he has proven, he’s not opposed to showing up on a sports talk show of his choosing so he can vent about issues. But a second source did clarify to In Touch:

There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.

Those obstacles could have included a number of things outside of Aaron Rodgers’ pro football career. The quarterback has expressed interest in becoming a host of the immensely popular game show Jeopardy, while Shailene Woodley has been actively signing up for interesting projects as of late. She’s going to be in the TV series Three Women opposite Betty Gilpin and DeWanda Wise. She also signed on to Michael Mann’s Enzo Ferrari, which co-stars Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz. We don’t know for certain if Aaron Rodgers plans to play football again next season, and if he does return, we don’t know where he might play. Woodley might have hated the Wisconsin cold. Rodgers may have disliked the uncertainty that comes with marrying a globetrotting movie star. But for the moment, this couple has split, so the tabloids will have to find another pairing to religiously track.