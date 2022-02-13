Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Broke Up With Shailene Woodley Over Demands He Retire From The NFL And Fights

Have a series of intense fights spelled the end for Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship? Rumor has it, the couple never saw eye to eye on things — especially Rodger’s career. Here’s the latest from the tabloids.

Shailene Woodley Turning Aaron Rodgers Into A ‘Wimp’?

In December, Life & Style reported Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were struggling to make things work. Apparently, Woodley’s constant nagging was taking a toll on Rodger’s mental health. “Shailene has turned big, tough Aaron into a wimp,” an insider told the tabloid. “She’s constantly reminding him to do things like recycle.” And apparently, Woodley was taking major shots at Rodger’s self-esteem. “She’ll scold him like a kid — like she’s his mother,” the tipster concluded.

Of course, there was absolutely no evidence to support this ridiculous story. The tabloid obviously was trying to paint Woodley as the shrill girlfriend that had Rodgers trailing behind her like a puppy. And this was an especially low shot considering Woodley had always prided herself on her feminist values and environmentalism. But considering the couple made the decision to get engaged, they most likely got along just fine.

Aaron Rodgers Calls Off Wedding To Focus On Career?

But then, Life & Style reported Rodgers was standing up for himself, and he decided to break things off with Woodley for good. While a report from People had recently claimed the couple had a “nontraditional” relationship, an insider told the tabloid that wasn’t quite the case. “Nonexistent is closer to the truth,” the tipster revealed. “They didn’t even spend Christmas together — and the wedding is off!” Apparently, Rodgers wanted to prioritize his career, and Woodley couldn’t accept that. “He chose football over her, and she’s devastated,” the source explained.

While we couldn’t say if Woodley and Rodgers were still together, we had no reason to believe they had broken up. A source had recently told People, “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense and are very private about things.” So, with no more information to go off of other than rumors, we decided to wait this one out.

Shailene Woodley Breaks Things Off?

But according to Star, the breakup was technically Woodley’s decision — but it still revolved around football. “Shailene was hoping he’d retire from the NFL to work on the relationship,” a snitch whispered to the tabloid. But when Woodley gave Rodgers an ultimatum, the pro footballer chose his career over his fiancee. But that wasn’t the only thing driving them apart. “Shailene says Aaron is just too jealous and controlling for it to work,” the tipster confided.

Similarly, there was no more evidence to support this narrative. Interestingly, the engaged couple hasn’t been spotted together for months, Woodley seems to never wear her engagement ring anymore, and birthdays have passed without a peep from either celebrity on social media. While we can’t confirm any stories of henpecking, football-related fights, or ultimatums, we also can’t say for sure that the somewhat private couple is still together at this very second. It seems we’re all just left waiting for any genuine updates. But in the meantime, speculative stories like these should be taken with a grain of salt.

