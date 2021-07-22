Aanum Pennum Full Movie Watch Online For Free! Aashiq Abu & Jay K

Get ready to see your heart melt as Venu, Jay K and Aashiq Abu is coming with an anthology film “Aanum Pennum” on intense love and its consequences.

The film follows the stories of man and woman in love against the backdrop of three different timelines portraying the caricature of romance, betrayal, and lust.

Aanum Pennum: Release Date

The anthology had released on March 26, 2021, and the film has been available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video, NeeStream, and Koode since June 30.

Aanum Pennum: Cast and other details:

The film features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Indrajith Sukumara, Nedumudi Venu, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, and Basil Joseph.

The anthology is a collection of 3 stories focussing on Savithri directed by Jay K, Rachiyamma directed by Venu C, and Rani directed by Aashiq Abu.

