A3 Artists Hires Delsey Attardi As Digital Media Agent

EXCLUSIVEA3 Artists Agency has appointed Delsey Attardi, an agent in its Digital Media division. Attardi, who was most recently a digital endorsement agent at Buchwald will report to Jade Sherman, A3 partner and division chief in this new role.

The move bolsters the company’s Digital Media unit which is among its largest, with 25 members now across its Los Angeles, New York and London offices. Attardi will welcome clients such as Lily Chee and Brooklynne Webb to the A3 fold.

“Delsey brings to the table an impressive track record and experience working with Gen Z talent, including building strong rosters of digital creators and forming long-lasting relationships with buyers, ad agencies and brands,”Brian Cho, president of A3, said. “Her deep understanding of the everchanging digital media landscape will lend itself well to helping us continue providing the best possible service to our clients.”

Attardi worked for Buchwald for five years, beginning as an assistant in their commercial department and moving on to the licensing and branding department. In 2018, she was promoted to agent.