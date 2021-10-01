A3 Artists Hires Delsey Attardi As Digital Media Agent

A3 Artists Hires Delsey Attardi As Digital Media Agent
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

EXCLUSIVEA3 Artists Agency has appointed Delsey Attardi, an agent in its Digital Media division. Attardi, who was most recently a digital endorsement agent at Buchwald will report to Jade Sherman, A3 partner and division chief in this new role.

The move bolsters the company’s Digital Media unit which is among its largest, with 25 members now across its Los Angeles, New York and London offices. Attardi will welcome clients such as Lily Chee and Brooklynne Webb to the A3 fold.

“Delsey brings to the table an impressive track record and experience working with Gen Z talent, including building strong rosters of digital creators and forming long-lasting relationships with buyers, ad agencies and brands,”Brian Cho, president of A3, said. “Her deep understanding of the everchanging digital media landscape will lend itself well to helping us continue providing the best possible service to our clients.”

Attardi worked for Buchwald for five years, beginning as an assistant in their commercial department and moving on to the licensing and branding department. In 2018, she was promoted to agent.

Latest News

Previous articleEmily Ratajkowski shares the First Photos of her Baby Boy’s Face
Next articleAre Adele and her mysterious ’30’ billboards teasing her return?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact