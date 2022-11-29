A woman who wants a Christmas tree made of cotton candy makes it using a bathroom purchase & completely divides opinions

A WOMAN decided to get creative and design her own cotton candy Christmas tree – using nothing but shower puffs.

Sam Holtwick uses social media aka @samholtwickShe filmed herself creating her festive creation, and uploaded the video to TikTok.

3 Sam chose to do something creative Credit: TikTok/@samholtwick

3 This is how the Christmas tree looks before. Credit: TikTok/@samholtwick

She wrote alongside it: “Call me crazy but how have I not thought of this before?!

“When you want a Christmas Candy Theme tree but don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount.”

Sam demonstrated how Sam created the candy tree by starting with some colorful shower puffs.

She then fluffed the cookies and attached a white cone at its top so it looked sweet.

Once she had made a generous amount, the video cut to her daughter looking thrilled with her mum’s creation.

They made DIY decorations for their sparkling white Christmas tree.

The final look split her fans as it went viral with 126,000 views.

Many said they weren’t a fan of it and that they couldn’t get past the fact that it had the bathroom buy on it.

One person wrote: “Is it just me that sees a bunch of luffas on a tree with paper cones?

“I don’t see whatever vision this was supposed to be.”

The second was: “What in the village is this?”

Third added: “What’s it meant to be?!”

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

However, others said they were impressed with Sam’s handiwork and DIY tree.

One Comment: “I actually think this is really cute.”

A second wrote: “I wasn’t sure how this was going to turn out but it’s actually so adorable.

“Super creative too.”

While another said: “Am I the only one who thinks it’s a cute idea.

“Plus it’s not expensive yet her kids seems happy. No need to crush spirits. It’s Christmas.”