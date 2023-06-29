A woman suspects a bank teller of stealing money

A woman lost $600 on a visit to the bank. After suspecting her bank teller stole it, she wonders if she entered “Karen” territory.

The sinking feeling that you have misplaced an important item is the worst. It’s bad enough to lose items such as keys, jewelry or a few bills, but losing large amounts of cash is even worse. A woman ran to the banks with her children and was hit by this. However, the woman admitted on TikTok that she doesn’t know if she lost it or if her bank teller stole it.

In her quest to figure out what happened to her money, the TikToker feared she was behaving like one of the internet’s most well-known villains — a Karen. Here’s what led to the woman’s fears.

TikToker is a name given to a TikToker Brielle Cherie (@briellecherie) She was worried that she would end up like “Karen”, after taking her kids to the bank. Brielle did not have the time to do the counting before the trip, so she counted her two piles of $1000, an additional $200 and a few $1 bills after presenting the cash. She told the teller that she thought she had $2,220 total. She was soon distracted by the activity of her two sons who were running around in the bank as the employee tallied her money.

After returning to the counter, Brielle said the teller informed her she had $1,574 — over $600 LESS than initially thought. To make matters worse, the bank teller put the money back in the bank so that Brielle couldn’t count it herself.

Brielle was understandably shooketh by the teller’s response. She said she didn’t think she was much of an “idiot” to miscount the money, but she also didn’t understand why the bank teller didn’t tell her before putting the money away. “Girl. That’s $600 missing,” Brielle told viewers. “Like, I’m an idiot, but not [when it comes to] $600. And if I was, and I miscounted, why would you not correct me?”

When Brielle came home from the bank, she called the branch’s manager, who said they would look into it. Several weeks flew by, but Brielle neglected to follow up out of fear of being labeled either a Karen or an “idiot,” though she was still convinced the teller took her money. “I’m still sketched out that this girl didn’t correct me,” Brielle ended the video.

She confronted her bank over the funds.

Brielle received a lot of tips from the TikTok Community after she posted her story about her trip to the bank. Many commenters, including some bank tellers themselves, believed she wasn’t a Karen and said her teller should’ve counted the money in front of Brielle and then confirmed it was the exact amount she predicted.

Other commenters demanded she make them “check those tapes” to ensure the teller didn’t pocket the money. Brielle updated her TikTok followers on the situation a week after she posted the first video. She said it had been “almost a month” since she spoke to anyone and decided enough was enough.

During the three-minute TikTok, Brielle recorded herself speaking to the branch manager on the phone to discuss the teller’s “discrepancy” of putting the money in her till without confirming the amount. The manager, whose real voice was dubbed on camera, admitted the teller just “took” Brielle’s cash and deposited it without verifying it. However, they stated the teller didn’t inform her about the difference because the bank doesn’t create “deposit slips” for their customers.

A confused Brielle then asked the manager how the teller knew she had $1,574 if they couldn’t access deposit slips. Manager failed to provide a satisfactory answer and blamed drama on new employee bank teller. After feeling like she was being too “sassy” with the manager, she asked them if they could look back at their tapes to confirm the teller had put all her money away.