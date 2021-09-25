A Woman Gives Her Family An Ultimatum After They Humiliated Fiance During Family Dinner

A woman on Reddit got into a heated argument with her relatives after her mother humiliated her fiance during a family dinner. After her mother humiliated her fiance at a family dinner, the woman told them that they wouldn’t be attending her wedding until they made amends.

Redditor’s family used to make fun of their husbands whenever they were around. After the woman asked her mother for an apology, she accepted and had a family meal. It soon became clear that her mother was not in the right, and their evening quickly turned bad.

Most people don’t like to apologize. They don’t like to apologize, regardless of whether it’s because they are proud or ego-driven. One Redditor’s mom was so good at humiliating her future son-in-law that she never missed a chance to embarrass him, but then one day, she took things too far.

WOMAN GIVES FAMILY AN ULTIMATUM AFTER THEY INSULTED HER FIANCE

Have you ever brought your soulmate home in the past only to have your parents mistreat them? Redditor Judith did just that. She refused to allow her family to attend her wedding and instead stood up for her parents. It all began when her mother called her fiance “unmanly” for not having a beard/mustache. Then things gradually got worse; in her post, the woman said:

“She invited the whole family for dinner and decided it was the perfect time to hand Kevin his wedding gift. He thanked her but she insisted that he open it right there and then and show everyone what she got him since she knew him that well already. He opened the box and found a set of shaving tools with a shaving cream.”

The Redditor demanded an apology from her mother, but as usual, the older woman refused. She was infuriated and told her mom that she wouldn’t get a wedding invitation until she apologized and walked out!

Relationships are more complicated than they may seem. When someone hurts you, it can be difficult to offer compassion or comfort.

When you’re the one who hurt your partner or relative, the process of offering compassion and comfort is much more complicated. Another person dished out on Reddit why he wanted his fiancé to choose between her family and him after an inevitable conflict. Posting about the incident on Reddit, he said:

“I bluntly said her mom is indeed making this a game and told my fianceé she’s either with me or against on this issue. She either backs me up or there won’t be anymore wedding planning.”

The significant conflict surfaced when the mother talked her daughter into changing the wedding venue according to her choice. Maybe the Redditor’s fiancé could’ve taken her beau’s side, but she didn’t. Instead, she attempted to persuade him to accept the inconvenience, pointing out that his parents had spent a lot on the venue.

One Redditor met his future brother-in-law at his parents’ place since he lives out of town with his wife and two kids. The worst thing would be to mix family life and someone who hates children. Tim, his future brother-in-law proved to be more antagonistic than he should have been. The Redditor shared his story in his post, adding:

“Tim doesn’t like kids. He’s made it clear how much he’s uncomfortable being around them. Every time I brought my kids to my parents house. Tim’d start acting out. He tried to in-directly ban the kids from visiting their grandparents house.”

The Redditor blocked Tim and cut ties with his sister for locking his kids at his wedding. A parent wouldn’t allow a child to do such a horrible thing to their children. Perhaps this Redditor was right to kick his brother-in-law and his supporters out of his house. Several people shared their opinions and scorned what Tim did to the person’s kids.

YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW Though there are several ways to comfort someone you messed up with, you cannot be sure that the other person has accepted your apology and moved on.

Though there are several ways to comfort someone you messed up with, you cannot be sure that the other person has accepted your apology and moved on. Sometimes people reap what they sow. One Redditor dad narrated how his daughter from a previous marriage never got along with his stepdaughter and added:

“Now the issue is that Allie wants Johanna to let things go and let bygones be bygones. Johanna is getting married soon, and Allie wants an invite.”

Johanna and Allie were both introduced to each other after the Redditor married Johanna’s mother. While Allie could’ve been a better sister, she was determined not to accommodate her step-sister in her life. She knowingly neglected Johanna, despite the latter’s efforts to stay on good terms with her.

Stepsisters remain calm following a heated argument. All heck broke loose when Allie got rid of her boyfriend and saw her grades drop.

A ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

All hell broke loose when Allie broke up with her boyfriend and got her grades tanked. She vented her anger at Johanna and did other things that were very upsetting to everyone. “Allie was upset and was taking it out on everyone, especially Johanna,” the Redditor said, adding more details about Johanna’s wedding:

“Allie also asked what she should wear to Johanna’s wedding and if she’d be a bridesmaid. Johanna pretty much laid it out for Allie that she wasn’t coming and that the kids wouldn’t be seeing each other outside of family events.”

Several Redditors shared their views on the matter, and some argued that the Redditor failed to sort things out between the two step-sisters much earlier. One user thanked the Redditor for supporting Johanna but left a comment questioning his parental responsibilities.

A SIMPLE "SORRY" GOES A LONG WAY

An apology can be very challenging and significantly affect relationships.

A SIMPLE “SORRY” GOES A LONG WAY

An apology can be very challenging and significantly affect relationships. Your strength may not lie in expressing your emotions and your weaknesses. But it can bring comfort to your loved ones if they know that you truly apologize for your error.

Many people think differently about the importance of being apologetic. For some, it might be ample to hear words like “I’m sorry for what I did” after a fight. And for others, the words “I’m sorry” could feel empty and like a flimsy way of moving past it.

An apology can sometimes be healing. It can also help to mend a relationship that has been broken.

An apology can sometimes be healing and can even mend a fractured relationship in the long run. What was your last apology?

And do you think the Redditor’s mother should apologize to her future son-in-law for shaming him?