A woman gave birth on a plane to the USA from Ghana

After landing, she was assisted by a doctor and a nurse. Both mother and baby are in good health.

“Our crew was amazing,” a United Airlines statement said. “They acted quickly, assisted the medical professionals onboard and ensured everyone stayed safe throughout the flight. And we were especially thrilled to see the plane land with one extra, especially beautiful, customer onboard.”

Tiani Warren from Los Angeles shared with CNN her experience as a passenger. She said that she woke up moaning in the row next to her exit. “I got out of my seat, and I saw someone on the ground. A nurse was over her,” Warren said.

Warren explained that Warren was able to help her and gave her an IV.

“She was moaning and yelling, but half the people on the plane didn’t know what was going on,” Warren said. “I just started praying over her out loud as she was starting to push. She was crying. Before you knew it, the baby came out.”

The doctor, Dr. Stephen Ansah-Addo, told ABC NewsThe experience confirmed his career choice.

“This is the reason why you go into medicine, to help people,”He said. “This is someone that really needed help, because there was nobody else there. This is the kind of medicine where you can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Nancy Adobea Anane a journalist was also a passenger and captured the happy outcome on a short video. Post to Facebook. A “bouncy baby boy was delivered 2 hours to landing,”She wrote.

The mom thanks everyone for their help. “Thank you so much to the crew, the doctor, the nurse,”She spoke.

Medical emergencies are handled by flight crews

A Utah woman was beaten to death last spring. I gave birth while flying Delta to Hawaii. The baby was delivered by a doctor and three NICU nurse nurses. According to a press release, the doctors warmed the newborn with microwaved drinks and measured his heartbeat with an Apple Watch.

Another passenger shared the story and it went viral. TikTokVideo about the saga.

Rachel Gillett, InsiderFlight attendants are trained in emergency preparedness, including CPR and how to use an AED.

“I could deliver a baby if I have to,”Annette Long is a flight attendant who has more than 16 years experience and told Insider.

According to the CDC, doctors still recommend that pregnant women not fly after 36 weeks. Mayo Clinic.