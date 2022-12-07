A woman arrives at a wedding dressed in white and people are shocked that she agreed to take a picture with the bride

A good wedding is a joy for everyone.

Good music, dancing, and heart-breaking vows are all part of the package.

3 A woman shows up at a wedding wearing white as a partner in crime Credit to Facebook

And you get to dress up and dig out that old party dress you’ve had in your closet for a while.

Just make sure you remember the rules about what colours you shouldn’t wear to a funeral.

On Facebook, in a group called ‘That’s it, I’m wedding shaming’ This group has over 85,000 members. One member shared a stunning wedding photo which left other users in shock.

User: “The girl on the left is a ‘plus one’ of the bride’s friend. It cannot be that hard to choose something less bridal. And yes, the bride was p*ssed.”

Group users flocked to share their disapproval of the bride’s friends plus one.

One user commented: “Omg the “non-bridal” It looks exactly like my wedding dress. I’d be so mad if someone showed up to my wedding wearing something like that.”

Another user stated: “If I went to pick up my friend to bring as my plus one to a wedding, and they were wearing that, I would be like “No. Change. Now.”

Some viewers thought wearing any white dress to a wedding would be inappropriate.

Commenter: “Why do people keep wearing white to weddings… unless they say wear white it’s a rule don’t wear it.”

Another commenter stated: “If I had a wedding and someone came in white I would immediately ask them to leave. I don’t care who you are, you know what you’re doing and it’s sad you’re trying to stoop so low and get attention.”

An additional thought was: “It’s a sign of straight up disrespect that’s why. I really don’t think anyone truly thinks that guest is going to be confused with the bride or upstage her but everybody knows you’re not supposed to wear white to a wedding and to blatantly ignore that social rule without even asking is so disrespectful to the bride.”

Another user said that they wouldn’t let guests wear dresses like this at their wedding. “I would have someone removed if they wore a white dress to my wedding.”

3 A Facebook user was shocked that a white woman showed up at a white wedding. Credit to Facebook