A Walt Disney World Attraction Was on Fire. A guest shared the video.

A trip to a Disney theme park can be full of surprises – that’s to be expected in the most magical place on Earth. These surprises can create wonderful memories for guests. Sometimes, these moments can be quite shocking. Ask Walt Disney World guests who witnessed an attraction go up in flames.

It’s not uncommon to see bright lights in the sky at Disney World. The reason is simple: Disney World has bright lights in the sky. Evening fireworks displays are some of the park’s most popular draws. It is rare, though not unheard of, to see an uncontrolled blaze on the park’s premises. That was the view many tourists saw after the Under the Sea Journey of the Little Mermaid ride caught ablaze. CD Howard, at least, took footage of the attraction lit up by the night sky.

The official word is still not clear on the cause of the fire or whether any injuries were sustained. Both CD Howard, and WDW News Today The theory is that high winds could have blown debris from the “Disney Enchantment”The fireworks show might have played a part in it. Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the emergency.

This isn’t the first time in recent history that park attendees have dealt with unexpected fiery occurrences. In February, Space Mountain was evacuated A refrigerator that had been malfunctioning started emitting smoke. Last December, Main Street USA was visited by guests. Surprised to see firetrucks driving down the drag – apparently to put out another fire somewhere within the Magic Kingdom. This was definitely a departure from the Disney parade.

Parks have witnessed other unusual events. That was the time. Handcuffing a guest was done Disney Springs, after having failed to adhere to COVID safety protocols. And we can’t forget about the time that A topless sunbather Monorail riders spotted a resort at their destination. These incidents are likely to be memorable, but they were less risky than real fires on the park grounds.

Local was the norm in the past. Firefighters have voiced concerns About staffing shortages. These days, Busier days at Disney theme parks and busier, so it’s understandable why they’d want to make sure they have enough staff on hand to deal with emergencies. The fire at Little MermaidAttraction is an excellent example of why.