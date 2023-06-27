A UK theme park that is little known will be reopening its rollercoaster this summer.

This summer, a hugely popular rollercoaster will reopen after being closed at the beginning of the year for renovations.

Families can enjoy a fun day at a theme park during summer break. And one is about to reopen the biggest attraction.

4 Megafobia, the popular theme park at Oakwood is set to open again this year Alamy

4 A refurbishment has kept the rollercoaster closed for several months Alamy

4 Oakwood is the largest theme park in Wales. Alamy

Megafobia at Oakwood in Narberth, Wales has been closed for several months, with a £1.5million renovation announced at the start of the year.

In January, the theme park said: “In the summer of 2022 we appointed American rollercoaster design and construction company ‘The Gravity Group’ to undertake a $2M (£1.5m) programme of retrack works on our famous wooden coaster, Megafobia.”

After the work was completed, the park has been testing its track to determine when it will reopen to the public.

In the beginning, it was hoped that it would be finished by May. However, it is likely to be opened again not too far in advance.

In an update published last month, Oakwood confirmed: “The drop is complete. Each bend has been perfected. The track is prepared and ready. Each rail has been laid. It’s time to test.

We will be announcing our Megafobia launch date along with exciting events, and the chance to become some of the first riders for the year.

Fans of wooden rollercoasters are excited to be able to enjoy the ride again in 2019.

The European Coaster Club Tweeted: “The last pieces of Megafobia are now fitted!”

The wonderful track update will enhance the experience and breathe new life into this wood roller coaster. All we need now… an opening date.”

One coaster enthusiast said: “Wonderful new.”

Oakwood Theme Park is Wales’ largest and most popular theme park, with more than 35 attractions and rides.

There are also the Skull Rock Log Flume, Bounce, an slingshot, as well as Creepy Crawler, Speed, and other rollercoasters.

Entry to the park costs £32pp with a day pass, while season passes are available from £56.

Oakwood is not the only theme park to be opening a new attraction this year, with Toverland in Sevenum, the Netherlands, announcing £10million worth of development.

That will include four new attractions: two large and two small, an adventurous water playground, a colourful toddler playground and “special experience elements” that are “full of magic”.

Meanwhile, a new £3.6million adventure park has opened in the Cotswolds with zip wires and secret chambers.

And a new £250m waterpark is going to be built in the UK.