A top F.D.A. official moved on Monday to take over the agency’s vaccines office.

Dr. Peter Marks, one of the Food and Drug Administration’s highest-ranking regulators, on Monday took over the agency’s vaccines office, whose two leaders had publicly questioned whether the general population needed coronavirus booster shots.

Dr. Marks said in an email to staff that the move, which makes him acting director of the office, would allow the two — Dr. Marion Gruber, the director of the vaccines office, and Dr. Philip Krause, her deputy — to “take care of close-out activities prior to departing and help to assure a smooth transition.”

Dr. Gruber recently announced plans to retire at the end of October, and Dr. Krause in November.

Both have evaluated vaccines for decades at the agency’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, and were said to have been upset at the Biden administration’s announcement last month that booster shots would be available to most adults by the week of Sept. 20, contingent on F.D.A. clearance.

The two regulators wrote in The Lancet earlier this month that there was no credible evidence yet in support of booster shots for the general population, and that more data and public discussion were needed. Their position was shared by many independent scientists, who have said that coronavirus vaccines continue to be powerfully protective against severe illness and hospitalization.