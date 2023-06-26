A teenager allegedly shoots a man who slapped his mother during an argument: reports

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other Chicago Mother and son, both teenagers, have been charged with a Sunday shooting at a McDonald’s that resulted in the death of a man.

According to prosecutors, Carlishahood, 35, was in Maxwell Street Express, getting food, when an argument broke between her and Jeremy Brown (32 years old), the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Hood allegedly sent a text to her 14-year old son and brought him inside during an argument. When you say, WGN 9 WGN 9.

WGN 9 reported that, after Hood had been punched by Brown, Hood’s son shot Brown from behind with a gun. According to WGN 9, as Brown tried to run, her son chased him down and fired again.

WGN 9 reports that Brown died from his injuries.

After the teen stopped shooting, Hood allegedly told him to shoot Brown’s girlfriend, too, since she was laughing and encouraging Brown during the argument, the Sun-Times reported.

Video released by the police shows Hood can be seen trying to grab the gun from her son. He pushed her and then they got into the car.

According to The Sun-Times, the mother and her son surrendered themselves on Wednesday. The news website said that neither Hood nor her son had any criminal records. Hood also held a firearm owner identification card as well as a permit for carrying a concealed gun.

Hood has been charged with It is a crime to murder anyone. According to WGN 9, her son has been charged with murder and for contributing to delinquency.