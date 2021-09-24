A Teen Wolf Movie Is Happening: Everything We Know

A Teen Wolf Movie Is Happening: Everything We Know
By Brandon Pitt
Teen Wolf will be howling its way back into your life in the near future.

On the fourth anniversary of the MTV supernatural drama’s series finale, Sept. 24, Paramount+ announced that a Teen Wolf movie will be heading to the streaming service. This update comes amid Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis‘ multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Of course, with the creator at the helm, we can’t say we’re surprised to learn that talks are underway with the original cast, which includes Tyler PoseyDylan O’BrienHolland Roden and more.

What are the expectations of fans for the new movie? The streamer teased that “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.”

