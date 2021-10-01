A strange iPhone bug is deleting images, and you should avoid it at all costs.

A MYSTERIOUS iOS 15 bug is said to be deleting photos saved to your iPhone from the Messages app.

According to reports, the glitch happens when you save a photo that was sent to you via Messages but then delete the conversation.

You could be affected if you save photos from the Messages app

MacRumors noticed that the photo from the deleted conversation will stay in your Camera Roll but disappears when you back up to iCloud.

It seems the photo has stayed connected to the iOS 15 version of the Messages app despite being saved to a different app.

Lots of iPhone users have iCloud Backup automatically enabled so they may not notice when their photos are disappearing.

You might escape the bug if you don’t use the Messages app to send photos or you don’t delete your conversations.

It’s unclear whether the bug affects photos that were sent via Messages before the iOS 15 update.

Reports also suggest the problem is present in the latest iOS 15.1 beta.

One confused Apple fan tweeted: “15.1 beta 2 is still deleting photos from my library when I delete the iMessage thread I saved them from.”

To avoid the issue, you can try not deleting conversations until Apple releases a fix.

Alternatively, you could use another messaging app or AirDrop to send photos.

We have reached out to Apple for comment.

