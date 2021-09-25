A Smart Crib Will Rock Your Baby to Sleep When They Wake up

Startup Cradlewise created a three-in-one crib, bassinet, and monitor with artificial intelligence.

The crib was created by young parents to rock your baby back into sleep and monitor their sleeping patterns.

It is designed to help parents get a few more sleep hours.

For more stories, visit Insider’s homepage.

It can be extremely difficult to get your newborn to sleep.

From weighted sleep sacks that mimic a parent’s hand to paying a baby nurse $800 to teach your baby babies to sleep through the night, the market for sleep solutions for new babies is ever-growing.

Artificial intelligence could be the solution.

Cradlewise has created a new crib that monitors the baby’s sleep patterns.

The crib has an integrated baby monitor that will alert you if your infant stirred during sleep.

An app connects the crib to the parent’s smartphone. The sleep sensor sends a notification when the baby is restless or has woken up using indicators like breathing rates and movement — the crib even tells you how long the baby has slept.

The crib’s walls allow light through the crib without exposing the baby. The crib’s bridge connects to the baby monitor cam.

Perhaps the crib’s most appealing feature is that new parents can enjoy a few more precious hours of rest, as the crib takes care of rocking their baby back to sleep — it even registers how much rocking is required. The crib also offers soothing music.

“It’s not the amount of work around the baby that tires the parents; it’s the lack of sleep,” Cradlewise CEO Radhika Patil told Reuters.

Patil and Bharath Patil were both electrical engineers when they first thought of Cradlewise.

Step by step, they constructed the Cradlewise model without realizing it, as Patil details in a Medium post.

40% of parents were worried about their babies’ sleep at the age of eight months, a study by the Finnish health watchdog THL found.

In an interview with Mums and Stories, Patil said she enlisted the help of a pediatric specialist and spoke to more than 200 parents about sleep challenges.

The crib follows other smart models including the Snoo Smart Bassinet, and a one-off model created by Ford which mimicked a car in motion to put a baby to sleep.

AI has also previously been used in other inventions such as the Cubo AI Smart Baby Monitor.

According to Reuters, the Patils’ model is unique as it includes a camera and is designed for a broader age range.

Targeted at babies between zero and 24 months old, the $1999 Cradlewise model is marketed as a ‘three-in-one‘ bassinet, crib, and monitor.

It was named one of TIME Magazine‘s Best Inventions of 2020 and won in the Parenting Category.