A shocking report shows that the NHS wait times were uncontrolled before Covid.

The NHS waiting lists were uncontrolled for many years before Covid was introduced, according to a damning report from MPs.

It punishes ministers for years and millions of people are left waiting.

2 Unshocking new research reveals that the NHS waiting lists were uncontrolled long before the pandemic. Credit: Getty

2 Chairman Meg Hillier claimed that the NHS has been ‘dragging its feet’ due to a long-term decline of elective and critical care. Credit: PA

The influential Public Accounts Committee stated that issues can’t be fixed without more NHS staff and better budgeting.

Chairman Meg Hillier said: “The Department of Health has overseen a long-term decline in elective and critical cancer care that is dragging our NHS and the heroic staff down.

“We are extremely concerned that there is no real plan to turn a large cash injection into better outcomes for people waiting for treatment.”

She spoke out about the NHS staff: “Exhausted and demoralised, they’ve emerged from two hellish years only to face longer and longer lists of sicker people.”

According to the PAC report, six years of NHS surgery wait targets have been missed. Since 2014, the NHS has not met its cancer targets.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, “The pandemic has put unprecedented pressures on healthcare and we are tackling this head on.”