A sci-fi comedy shattered Eddie Murphy’s Career

2002’s space-themed campfest “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” Film earned $7 million in worldwide box-office revenue during its theatrical release. This was against a budget of $100 million (per Box Office Mojo). The film’s spectacular box office failure was not due to moviegoers not being prepared for its outrageous (and then some) levels. Critics and audiences alike ranked the film highly. “The Adventures of Pluto Nash”One of the most poorly-reviewed movies Murphy ever appeared in (via Rotten Tomatoes). Stephen Hunter from The Washington Post wrote this article. “The result is something quite rare in professional show business: 1 1/2 hours of pure blankness. It’s there but it’s not there. It is but it isn’t. It has nothing to offer.”

A failure like this would be considered a failure by most actors. “career killer.”Murphy certainly has been making a living over the years. “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” Released He has certainly not regained that stature. He had done it before. Murphy, being a comedian, offered his revisionist view of the film’s legacy. This is what it says: “I don’t say I’ve had moves that flopped anymore. Anything that you got does too, that they put it on the screen, that they gave you some paper … that’s a f***ing hit.” Murphy went to joke his family hardly shuns “The Adventures of Pluto Nash”The way that most people do it. “In my house, we have ‘Pluto Nash’ week. We celebrate ‘Pluto Nash.'”

This is easy to say, even though it has been nearly two decades since its release. But, it is difficult to imagine the unfathomable failure of “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” In 2002, it was more painful than it is today.