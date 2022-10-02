A.R. Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi,Team on Silent Film ‘Gandhi Talks’

Vijay Sethupathi (“Vikram”Aditi Ro Hydari (“Hey Sinamika”), Arvind Swami (“Thalaivi”Siddharth Jdhav (“Tamasha Live”Film stars will include ) “Gandhi Talks.”

The plot details of the film are still being kept secret, but it is described as a dark comedy. A teaser for the film was released on Oct. 2, 2022, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth.

The film will not feature dialogue and will only use the music of A.R., an Oscar-, BAFTA and Grammy-winning Indian composer. Rahman (“Slumdog Millionaire”). It will be directed and managed by Kishore P. Belekar (“Hajari”).

Zee Studios (Production)“Valimai”), ‘Gandhi Talks’This is co-produced by Kyoorious digital (“420 IPC”Movie Mill Entertainment (“Respect”).

Belekar stated: “Silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary but also interesting and challenging.”

Belekar’s “Respect”Currently in post-production.

Shariq Patel is chief business officer at Zee Studios. “The story is unique, relatable, and incredibly funny and entertaining. It feels great to back a silent film in collaboration with A.R. Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy. This venture makes it very compelling for us.”

Zee Studios’ upcoming films include “Maidaan,”Ajay devgn is the star of this film. It will be released on February 17, 2023. “King of Kotha,” starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Sethupathi hosted the Tamil-language edition of “MasterChef,”It has “Jawaan” coming up alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Hydari is ZEE5 Series “Taj: Royal Blood”Amazon Prime Video series “Jubilee” in the works, while Swami’s “Sathuranga Vettai 2”The October release is planned.

“Gandhi Talks”Worldwide release in 2023

Here’s a teaser: