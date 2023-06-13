A Prosecutor says that an author looked up ‘Prisons for Riches’ following the husband’s murder.

The Mormon mother who released a children’s book about grief in the wake of the death of the husband she is now accused of murdering appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

Kouri Richins was largely emotionless during her hearing where she heard that the judge would deny her pre-trial freedom as she awaits the trial of alleged murder.

The two hosts are back! “Good morning Utah” Tell about the interview they had with Kouri, when she published her book for children a year following her husband’s passing.

I thought she was a bit cold. I didn’t think there was a lot of warmth or a lot of feeling behind what she was saying,” Deena Manzanares tells Jim Moret. But at the moment I thought I didn’t understand how people mourn, because it was very personal.

Manzaneras and her co-host Surae Chinn also reveal that after the interview their received an anonymous email that read, in all capital letters, “You know she killed her husband.”

Manzanares describes the experience as “really chilling”. It is quite chilling. “You feel that we were, in some sense, fooled.” It is difficult to deal with the emotional and mental strain of trying to maintain our integrity.

KOURI RICHINS BENCH BRIEF

Meanwhile, prosecutors provided new details about the case in a brief filed ahead of Monday’s hearing, including Kouri’s search history after her husband’s death.

“The State’s analysis of the Defendant’s electronic devices is ongoing, but the State has discovered incriminating internet searches on an iPhone that was found in the Defendant’s dresser drawer on her side of the bed during the second search of her home on the day she was arrested,” reads the brief. The brief states that “some of the searches she performed on her iPhone 2 include”

• “can you delete everythjng [sic] on an icloud account”

• “can you delete evertginv [sic] Remove an old iphind [sic] You can still enjoy a ut [sic]”

• “can you chance the password remotely of a lost cell phone”

• “can deleted text messages be retrieved from an iphone”

• “what information can cbtained [sic] from a cell phone”

• “women utah prison”

• “can cops.uncover deleted.messages iphone”

• “how to lock my.icloud”

• “how to erase a phone data permantely [sic] The emi [sic] number”

• “how to.permanently delete information from an iphone remotely”

• “can cops force you to do a lie detector test”

• “what are you allowed inside utah jails”

• “death certificate says pending, will life insurance still pay?”

• “luxury prisons for the rich in america”

• “if someone is poisned [sic] what does it go down on the death certificate as”

• “FBI anyalsis [sic] of electronics in an investigation”

• “can fbi find deleted messages”

• “Can the cause of death be changed on a death certificate”

Police said Kouri initially told officers she brought her husband a Moscow mule in bed to celebrate the fact that the couple had closed on the house on March 4, 2022, and then went to sleep with one of their three sons because he was having a “night terror,” according to a warrant obtained by Digital.

The warrant states that she reported to police that her husband’s hands were cold when they returned to their bedroom.

KOURI RICHINS HISTORY OF SEARCH

A search warrant states that investigators became suspicious of Kouri when they found that she had moved her phone while she was claiming to sleep in her son’s bed. They also discovered that Kouri had deleted text messages from her device.

The warrant stated that the investigators had determined Eric’s death was caused by “a fatal dosage of fentanyl” that was “ingested oraly”.

According to the warrant, Kouri purchased hydrocodone in fatal amounts and fentanyl before purchasing the fentanyl that she used to spike her drink the night he died.

A friend of Kouri’s told the police that he gave her $900 in fentanyl two times after she asked for “some Michael Jackson stuff” back in February 2022.

According to the police, Kouri purchased between 15-30 pills on February 11, 2022 from the drug dealer.

“Three days later, on February 14, 2022, Eric and defendant had a Valentine’s Day dinner at their [Kamas, Utah] This warrant states that “home” was the address. Eric was very sick shortly after eating dinner. He believed he’d been poisoned. Eric confided to a friend that his wife had poisoned him.

The warrant states that Kouri is alleged to have received a second shipment of the drugs on the 26th February 2022. Eric passed away on March 4th.

She later went on to write a children’s book about grief, which included an illustration of her husband with angel wings on the cover.

Kouri faces three counts of possession and intent to sell a controlled substance, as well as an aggravated charge for murder.

Skye Lazaro, her attorney, denies that Kouri has poisoned the husband. She also claims prosecutors did not provide any proof to support their claim.