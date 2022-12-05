A pre-lit Argos garland I purchased to place outside my house was damaged.

SHE wanted to make the front of her house look festive for Christmas, so splashed out on a £150 pre-lit archway from Argos.

One woman, however, was furious when the arch was put up. It looked completely different from the photos.

3 Unhappy woman bought pre-lit arches from Argos. The archways ended up looking very different to the images. Credit: TikTok/@claybearofficial

3 The arch was still empty despite her efforts to add decorations and baubles. Credit: TikTok/@claybearofficial

3 The huge space in between branches was also shown by her Credit: TikTok/@claybearofficial

Her journey began Before showing her outside view, she showed pictures of the archway at 8ft on Argos’ website.

Although I attempted to increase the size of the arch by adding baubles it looked very sparse.

“@argos you have catfished me good and proper!” She captioned her TikTok clip.

“What is this?! Absolutely dying at the state of it.”

Despite her turning off comments on the video, reviews on Argos’ website showed that others were not impressed with the archway.

“Returned this item after putting it up and trying to make it look like the pictures,” One wrote.

“Very sparse and the middle top part basically has nothing on it as well as the joints being rusted so I’m assuming this has been sat in a warehouse for a long period.”

“Nothing like the picture, avoid,” An additional option was added.

A third comment: “Not sure what archway they’re using in the catalogue picture but it’s not the same one you get once purchased.”

Some others argued the arch can be used once it has been decorated. “Was worried at first when assembling but once decorated they look great.”

“I love this!! I’ve wanted one for ages and am so happy with it,” An additional option was added.

“It looks beautiful. Would definitely recommend.”