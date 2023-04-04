A popular Xbox exclusive has been removed from Game Pass. The strange reason is unclear

A XBOX exclusive game featuring The Boys’ Shawn Ashmore will soon be leaving Xbox Game Pass.

Many thought the service was safe because it regularly updated games. However, Xbox has all rights to those titles.

1 Thanks to this car, Quantum Break is possible. Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Xbox Game Pass is ending with seven titles April 16Quantum Break will take place in April. However, no firm date has been set.

This is because the game isn’t being removed due to lack of interest, or agreements with the developer ending.

However, the issue appears to be a licensing one with the product placements in the game.

Ashmore portrays Jack Joyce as the protagonist. He has different abilities that allow him to manipulate time.

Even with all the above, he needs to still get around. He uses his Nissan Leaf to get there.

It is prominently featured in certain parts of the game with Nissan logos and exactly the same design as the real thing.

The licensing issues surrounding the car appear to be the reason for the game’s upcoming removal from the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are advised that Quantum Break can be removed from the service at any moment.

Game Pass will remove access even though you downloaded it.

This means that if you want to experience Quantum Break, it’s best to play it as soon as possible.

However, it is unclear if the content will be removed on other platforms like Steam within the next few days.

However, the price is currently at 80% and you can purchase it to continue accessing Steam after its possible elimination.

Georgina, for The Guardian GLHF.