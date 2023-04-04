A popular tropical U.S. tourist destination boasts a hidden lazy river within its underground tunnels of 150 years for thrillseekers

FORGET surfing, whale-watching, the great beaches, and the Hula dance – Hawaii has another thrilling experience to offer its visitors.

For adventure-seekers, you can ride a lazy river through the 150-year old tunnels of Kauai.

Kauai lies northwest of O’ahu and is famous for its lush landscape, beautiful waterways, and rainforests.

Kauai is one of the oldest Hawaiian islands. It has many offerings, such as the lazy river, because it’s rich historical past.

We have everything to tell you about Kaua’i.

WHY KAUAI

Kauai, in addition to offering many authentic Hawaiian experiences and unique ways to discover the island, also has 150-year-old tunnels.

Plantation workers built the tunnel network in 1800 to help irrigate sugarcane crops.

However, the Lihue Plantation stopped producing sugar in 2000 so the system wasn’t used anymore.

Kauai backcountry adventure turned the entire system into a lazy river ride.

The waters flow from Mount Waialeale near its top through tunnels and ditches that were dug manually in 1870.

Visitors are now allowed to glide along the watersways using an inflatable tube. They can also pass through long tunnels that have been lit by headlamps.

You can see the Waialeale Crater and neighboring mountains from the waterway that runs through the island’s most remote areas.

Kauai Backcountry adventures offers tourists a wide range of environmentally-friendly activities. They help conserve the island’s history and culture.

What are the best Kauai vacation deals?

Kauai can be reached by six hours flight from most of the U.S. mainland.

Los Angeles, the hub from which travelers fly to Kauai is less than $400 per person round trip.

Other major cities like New York offer roundtrip flight options with just one or two stops, for less than $600

You can find accommodation in Kauai at a variety of prices, including top-rated hotels or home rentals.

Many resorts and hotels are found along the eastern side of the island. However, some hotels are also located in the north and near Princeville.

KAUAI IS WORLD-CLASS.

Kauai is fourth largest Hawaiian Island and boasts a spectacular landscape.

Kaua’i is the oldest and most northernmost Hawaiian island. It boasts valleys and cliffs that can withstand the weather and the elements.

It is home to national parks and rainforests as well as rivers and waterfalls.

Some parts of the island can only be reached by boat or air.

These areas offer travelers world-class views, which are rare in the rest of the country.

KAUAI: WHAT ELSE CAN YOU DO?

There are many traditional Hawaiian experiences that can be enjoyed in Kauai.

You can also take surfing lessons and go kayaking, ziplining or snorkeling.

You can also take an ATV tour or a helicopter tour.

For animal lovers, the Kīlauea National Wildlife Refuge is an optimal bird-watching spot located on the north shore of the island.

Sunshine Markets, or Farmer’s Markets are also available on the island. They can be found at various locations throughout the island from Monday to Saturday.

You can buy fruits and veggies at these great prices, even though you won’t be cooking while there.

It is also possible to go camping or hike.

However, permit may be required in certain cases. Contact the State Parks office to obtain a permit.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT KAUAI

The nearest airport is Līhue Airport located on Kauai.

You can fly directly to Honolulu International Airport to travel to Kauai.

Accepted currency is the U.S. Dollar.

Only if you are visiting the US from another country or traveling after your trip to Hawaii, a valid passport will be required.

English and Hawaiian are spoken in the Islands.

While temperatures are generally in the 80s for most of the year, they can occasionally dip to the 60s.