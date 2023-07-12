A popular castle near London is getting its very own beach in the summer.

The beach at a CASTLE in London is ready for the summer!

Leeds The Beach is located near Castle’s maze, grotto, and castle.

3

Kids will love all the sand to play in, which is free with castle tickets

3

There is plenty of man-made sand to allow children to have fun and the Great Water can be seen from this area.

Book tickets to the castle and you can enjoy the free beach.

There are many events on the beach in this year Summer is here!.

The website says: “There is tons of sand to play and build your own Leeds Castle in, space to make new memories, and whilst we can’t bring the sea to the countryside, there is everything you need for a family day out.

You might catch some rays if you’re really lucky.

Get your bucket, spade and beach towel out and spend the afternoon on the deck enjoying the scenery and maybe a sand surprise.

Two playgrounds are also available, as well as an obstacle course.

Magic on the Beach features magician Nathan Jones along with Music on the Beach featuring performances from the 1930s.

Throughout August, there will be Sand Sculpture Workshops and Punch and Judy Shows.

Beach open till September 30.

Castle tickets start from £22.50 for kids and £30 for adults, although this gets you access for an entire year.

Previous guests have praised the castle, with thousands of 5* reviews on TripAdvisor.

One person wrote: “Loved the play castle and the new beach area.”

Another person said: “Our favorite place to spend a day, just one visit is not enough.”

The UK has some of the most beautiful castles where you can sleep.

And one woman revealed how she stayed in an English fairytale castle for just £68 – with a medieval banquet hall & Harry Potter-style rooms

