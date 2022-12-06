A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton is a sensation as she plunges in a hot tub while wearing sexy swimsuits on television

A PLACE Laura Hamilton, Central Recorder’s Laura Hamilton was a delight to fans as she enjoyed a hot tub in Iceland in the steamy heat.

On ITV, the 40-year old popular host was seen in a bathing suit during an eye-opening trip to Iceland.

3 Loose Women Live from Iceland featured Laura Hamilton

3 In an Instagram post, she later posted a clip of herself in the hot bathtub.

Star – who seldom traveled as far as Iceland for Channel 4 to settle sun-loving Brits – called Iceland a country “bucket list destination”.

One writing was written by the fans to express their appreciation for the star. “Iceland is on my bucket list. You also look amazing in the beautiful swimsuit ✨✨✨.”

Another one was: “Things in Iceland have just got a whole load hotter 🥵.”

Laura promoted the competition by appearing on Monday’s Loose Women breaks.

Laura, mother-of-two, spoke to her fans from the hot tub and said “Good afternoon.” The hot tub is now my Icelandic home.

It’s exactly the same time as back home in the UK, but there are only four hours of sunshine at this time.

“The sun is starting to set in the distance. We’ve got a couple of hours here now to enjoy the forest lagoon thermal springs before we head down to the south, to Reykjavík.

“I will be live on ITV for the next couple of days launching the competition with a massive £200,000 jingle jackpot giveaway.

“I’m feeling super-lucky and grateful as always to be in this bucket list destination. Amazing.”