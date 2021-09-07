A perfect day in Amy Roloff’s life, shares the pictures of her wedding

As Little People, Big World Fans know that Amy Roloff wed Chris Marek on Saturday 28 August. Since they tied the knot, some of the Roloff family members have posted photos on Instagram, but until now, Amy hadn’t shared any herself. She has posted a few times since the wedding but those posts weren’t related to the big day. Now, fans are finally getting a closer look into Amy and Chris’s wedding day.

Amy Roloff shares beautiful wedding photos.

Amy posted a series of photos from her special day on Instagram in a recent post. She shared some photos of Chris and herself, along with one of her dad, who was 92 years old, walking her down the aisle. Another photo shows the hand-painted rocks Amy gave as wedding favours. Amy is pictured with Jackson, her ring bearer and Ember, her flower girl. She also shared some photos of the details, including the flowers.

Amy writes sweetly in her post. “What a perfect and best day♥️. On Aug 28th 2021 I married Chris Marek – my love ♥️ my friend, my partner, my teammate … the one I get to wake up to, start and end my day with and love more than the day before. I love you Chris Marek ♥️.”

Then she continues. “I’m honoured to be Mr Marek, your wife and be on this crazy life journey together. It’s going to be amazing. My love for the rest of my life ♥️🤗. My special gift was that my 92-year-old father was able to be there and walk me down the aisle. 🙏🏻We were thrilled to share our day with family and friends. Couldn’t imagine it any other way. Lots of love all around ♥️”

Little People, Big World Fans react to the new photographs.

Naturally, LPBW fans can’t help but obsess over the new photos Amy shared from her wedding day. They love the happy couple. Others comment on how beautiful and special the handpainted rocks are. Fans have congratulated the couple and wished them well in their marriage.

Amy will hopefully continue to share photos and special moments of the big day. In the meantime, fans are enjoying pictures she’s already shared.

You can see Amy Roloff’s Instagram post with her wedding photos. Check back for more information about the Roloff family TV Shows Ace.

So, what do you think of Amy Roloff and Chris Marek‘s wedding photos? Are you eager to learn more about the wedding? Comment below to let us know your excitement.