A paralyzed bride made the groom cry when she got up from her wheelchair

Chelsie was at a party that she believed was another one for seniors. As she was about to leave, Chelsie Hill jumped in the car of a close friend, unaware that her decision would forever change the course of her life.

Chelsie Hills, a high school senior from New York City attended a birthday party in February 2010 with some of her classmates. The night was good, she danced and enjoyed herself. She decided to go home after a few hours, but had not arranged for a car beforehand. So, she ran to the very first vehicle she saw. The car was owned by an old friend.

She didn’t think it was strange that he had a drink in his hand when she saw him. She thought he wouldn’t put his passengers’ lives at risk if she saw him with a cup in hand. She and some other people got in.

Hill was not aware of any uncoordinated movements or slurry speeches from the driver. She relaxed and took in the scenery. Ride a bike. They passed by her house on the way and the driver of the car offered to let her out. Hill said he’d let her go when they got back and settled into the car for the rest.

It was a fun ride, as seniors sang along with the music blasting and had a little bit of fun. They were destined to return home. The car was cruising when it suddenly began to swerve alarmingly. After a curbstone hit the car’s wheel, the vehicle careened out of the road and collided with another vehicle. Tree and shrub head-on.

Hill, along with many others in her car, was asleep and has little memory of the events that occurred in the immediate aftermath of the accident. She does remember the terror, panic and uncertainty that she experienced as she realized the truth of her situation.

Hill’s unconscious thoughts were interrupted by the swooping sound of the helicopter blades. She was then rushed to hospital where she had intensive spinal surgery. Hill awoke after enduring an astonishing seven-and-ahalf hours of surgery with no feeling in either leg.

Hill’s life was forever changed after the accident. Her disability does not define her. Chelsie rebuilt a new life over the following ten years. She also advocated for other people with disabilities. The love of her lifetime asked her to marry him on her knees in February 2020.

Hill shared a video of herself and her future husband Jay Bloomfield to celebrate their anniversary. The video showed all of the great memories that they have made together. Hill wrote in the caption: The gushedYou have the largest heart, and you love without condition.”

Hill and Bloomfield officially made their relationship official in 2021 on the 29th of September, one year after they were engaged. They had planned an amazing day, and all their loved ones were there. Hill was hiding a card that Bloomfield did not know.

Hill, with the assistance of her closest confidantes and friends, planned a surprise party for her husband. Her big day was approaching, so she purchased a pair leg braces and an electric walker. As the music started and her groom waited at the alter, the doors opened and Hill walked in, smiling.

Hill told Bloomfield to turn his back on the door and stand there. When he turned his head, he could not believe what he saw. Hill said that when he turned around, he couldn’t believe his eyes. She A recall:

As soon as I saw Jay his jaw fell. He just couldn’t believe that I was actually walking.

Hill smiled the whole way, as her father led her towards her husband. Bloomfield was in shock. Hill was able to quickly return into her wheelchair after exchanging vows at the altar with the help of a custom-made wedding gown that had a skirt she could remove. But she stressed there was nothing wrong being in a wheel chair.

Hill and Bloomfield’s Life Now

Hill was able to have a child of her very own, in addition to marrying her dream man. Hill and Bloomfield are happy to have started a family despite her disability. Hill posted a picture on Instagram in 2021 looking back over her life, and expressing gratitude for the progress she’s made. She Written by:

The car accident occurred at 1:30am this morning, and as I was holding my child around that time (which is when the accident took place), I began to cry happy tears.

Her next words were how happy she was that they had found Bloomfield. She also spoke of the blessings their child brought to them. She has learned to see life in a new light, even though the anniversary of the accident is always a difficult time. Now, she cherishes all the little things that give her life meaning.

Hill posted a picture of her with her baby, smiling widely at the camera. She captioned the snapshot, “Being a mom is the best reason you’ll ever have to take care of you 💖.” Hill was seated in a wheelchair with her daughter resting on her lap.

Hill, a dedicated mother and wife also finds time to pursue her own ambitions. Hill, who was a dancer by passion and had ambitions to be a performing artist before the accident, wanted to pursue her dream. The doctors thought that she’d never be able to dance again. But when her father found a wheelchair for her, Hill found her way back.

Hill now has her own wheelchair-friendly dance company, which helps people of all ages to express themselves with movement. Hill, who is a member of the Rollettes dance group, inspires others with disabilities through her love for dancing. She Written byI want to prove that “dance is dancing, whether you are walking or rolling.” (sic).”

