A New Video Game About Politics in the Age of Donald Trump

The focal point of Political Arena is accruing power.

You start by creating your own politician, picking a limited number of points to spend on a few skills and character traits. Are you a media-obsessed, populist firebrand or a legislative lion? Is your goal to become president, master of the Senate or a spitball-throwing House backbencher?

To simulate the real world, the software generates politicians who hew as closely to the politics of their district or state as possible. Want to be a certain senior senator from Kentucky? Call your new avatar Mitch McConnell and have a blast.

For now, your adversary is the computer and the scenarios it throws at you. But future versions of the game might allow players to compete against one another online.

There are three kinds of currency in the game: money, fame and political capital, a kind of clout score. As in real life, the more of each you amass, the better you do. You might be asked, for instance, to handle the political fallout when your vice president tweets a racist meme or gets caught having an extramarital affair with a secretary.

“This isn’t the kind of game where you’re killing orcs with an ax,” Nelson said.

Patrick Curry, the chief executive of FarBridge, a studio based in Austin, Texas, that is helping to develop the software for Political Arena, said his team is also working on “boss battle” moments — those intense showdowns at the end of each level in a classic video game.