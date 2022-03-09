A new study suggests that pet ownership may slow memory loss and improve cognitive function over the long-term.

It is well-known that pet ownership can increase brainpower. But, this may not only help you to retain your memory and improve your cognitive ability later in life. A new study suggests that it could also protect you from memory loss.

Researchers at the University of Michigan Medical Center examined more than 1,300 people aged 65 and older over six years. They found that pet owners, especially those who keep a pet for five or more years, score higher than those without pets. People reported.

These were the groups that were examined The Health and Retirement Study According to the news outlet, men, college-educated individuals, and Black people benefited the most.

“Prior studies have suggested that the human-animal bond may have health benefits like decreasing blood pressure and stress,” Dr. Tiffany Braley of the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor and the lead author of the study told SWNS.

“Our results suggest pet ownership may also be protective against cognitive decline,”She spoke.

Of the people included in the study, 53% were pet owners and 32% were long-term pet owners. Of the participants, 88% were white, 7% Black, 2% Hispanic and 3% were of another ethnicity or race.

One portion of the study required participants to quickly recall a list containing 10 words after hearing them. They had to repeat the words again after five minutes. They had to also count backwards from 20 and then subtract seven from each number.

Researchers did find that people with higher thinking skills are more likely to adopt pets. This is because they are better equipped to handle the daily demands of having a pet.

The findings of this study have not yet been published and will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s annual meeting in April.