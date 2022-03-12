A new study suggests that our lives may actually flash before our eyes when we die.

Are our lives truly flashing before our eyes? A new study suggests that this strange phenomenon could be real.

An epileptic 87-year old man was being treated by a team of scientists. He had fallen and developed epilepsy. As the doctors were using an electroencephalography, or EEG, to detect the seizures and treat the patient, the man had a heart attack and died.

After the man suddenly passed, scientists were still recording the activity of the man’s brain, gaining unique insight on the dying brain, According to Euronews.

“This was actually totally by chance, we did not plan to do this experiment or record these signals,”Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, a University of Louisville neurosurgeon and co-author of the study. The BBC.

The findings revealed that 30 seconds before and after the man’s heart stopped beating, there were changes in the man’s brainwaves that followed the same patters as dreaming or recalling memories.

Zemmar stated that the various brainwaves presented by the patient are associated with dreaming and meditation, memory, retrieval of information processing, consciousness perception, and are similar to those associated memory flashbacks.

“Through generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences,” Zemmar said.

This research was published in the journal on Tuesday. “Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.”

Scientists believe this is the first study to measure brain activity live.

There have been studies done on rats that showed similar changes in brain waves, but scientists said this type of study that measures live brain activity in a person that is dying is the first of its kind.

Researchers hope that patient’s case study will lead to further studies and better understanding of what actually takes place during a person’s final moments of life.

“I think there’s something mystical and spiritual about this whole near-death experience,” Zemmar told the BBC. “And findings like this – it’s a moment that scientists lives for.”