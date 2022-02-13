A New Study Reveals A Surprising Risk Associated With OTC Painkillers

Through a study of more than 69,000 women, researchers discovered that those who used OTC painkillers regularly, specifically aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen, were at higher risk for tinnitus than women who did not use the medications or who only used them sparingly (via U.S. News). Tinnitus causes you to hear whistling, buzzing, or whooshing sounds despite no external noise. Unfortunately, this can be a long-term condition for some.

Dr. Sharon Curhan of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the lead author of the study, pointed out that although these medications are available without a prescription, they are still medications with the potential for unexpected side effects. To that end, Dr. Curhan advises that anyone intent on regular use of these medications should talk to a medical professional first. They may be able to provide alternative solutions with fewer side effects.

Tinnitus has other causes aside from regular OTC use, including damage to the structures of the inner ear and diseases of the blood vessels or heart, according to National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. There are treatments available, but currently, there is no known cure.