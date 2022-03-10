A new report details how many guests were arrested last year over guns at Disney World

America and guns share a very close relationship. I suppose it’s not surprising that when you’re at a vacation destination like Walt Disney World, people who have guns will be visiting too. It would be nice if they did. Keep better tabs on their guns . Unbelievably many people have been arrested for bringing weapons into the resort.

At least five different people were arrested in the last two months of 2021 for carrying guns on Walt Disney World property according to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (via WDWNT ). A man approached security in one instance with his weapon and his concealed carry permit. This allowed him to check if the weapon was legal for him to bring into Disney Springs. Disney bans guns on any property. However, the problem was worsened by the fact that both the permit and suspension were expired.

One Orlando man was detained Security at Disney Springs The day following Christmas, last year. He claimed that he had taken his gun to range on Christmas Eve but that he forgot the weapon was in his backpack. Many people who are caught with guns on property often find it hard to believe that they were carrying them.

Both a Georgia woman and a South Carolina male were both taken into custody by the Transportation and Ticket Center in November for carrying handguns. The woman said she didn’t realize she had the weapon in her bag. According to the man, he was currently applying for concealed weapon permits but had not yet been issued. In both cases, the weapons were loaded.

Some cases show that weapons problems may be caused by the differences in state laws. North Carolina man was charged with property after his gun was found in his backpack’s outside pocket. He claimed that in North Carolina that was legal, though he apparently didn’t think to check if Florida laws were the same, or that Disney might have their own restrictions regarding firearms.

Five arrests for a single subject in two months seems like a lot. Crime happens at Disney World It happens all the time, but this seems excessive. This adds up over 30 arrests per year from people trying to bring guns into Disney World. These arrests are positive signs that security measures work. People trying to bring weapons into parks are being caught and their weapons aren’t making it inside. This should give those wanting to go to a theme park peace of mind.