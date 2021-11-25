A new Covid variant with 32 “horrific” mutations was discovered in Africa, amid concerns it could be evaded vaccines

Three countries have discovered a NEW Covid variant that contains dozens of mutations that could be evaded vaccines.

Although there are not many cases, virologists have discovered 32 mutations in the strain.

This new variant was found in only three countries, none in the UK.

It is believed to be an offshoot from an older variant, B.1.1. It has been discovered in South Africa and Botswana, as well as Hong Kong.

Alpha, the British government’s lockdown that forced it to reopen just before Christmas this year, was a product of a lineage that included B.1.17.

Although only ten cases have been reported so far, experts believe there may be many more.

It was contracted by a South African national who traveled to Hong Kong. There were fears that it could have been spread elsewhere.

Dr Tom Peacock of Imperial College was a virologist who tweeted about the discovery. He said it was the first instance he had seen two specific mutations in one variant.

Expert described the mutation profile for the coronavirus as “really awful”.

He said, “Exporting to Asia suggests that this may be more common than just sequences would indicate.”

“Also, the very long branches and high number of spike mutations indicate this could be of concern (predicted escape of most monoclonal antibodies).

“Worth emphasising this is at super low numbers right now in a region of Africa that is fairly well sampled, however it very very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile (would take a guess that this would be worse antigenically than nearly anything else about).”

It is not uncommon to find new variants, and they are rarely spread over a group of cases.

They can quickly become extinct if they are found in a country with a stronger variant.

Dr Meera Chand (Covid-19 Incident Director at UKHSA) said that the UK Health Security Agency is continuously monitoring the status and development of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide in partnership with international scientific bodies.

“As it is the nature of viruses that mutations occur frequently, and at random,” it is not unusual to see cases with new mutations.

“Any variants showing evidence of spread are rapidly assessed.”

A spokesperson for UKSHA stated that they are currently monitoring and investigating the variant.

Scientists claim that the super dominant Delta could undergo self-extinction. It was already reported in one area of the world.

Japan has a staggering 140 cases per day despite only being infected by the Delta strain three months ago.

Japan endured its largest Covid wave in the late summer, with cases peaking at around 23,000 a day in August.

However, the wave came to a halt abruptly and almost stopped. Tokyo recorded just 16 new cases Friday.

Japan’s genetic experts believe that Delta is responsible for the sudden decline in coronavirus.

Delta was already far more transmissible than the original “Wuhan”The virus is now in China.

And other variations of Delta have been shown to cause fewer symptoms, carry immune-escaping mutations, or be even more fast-spreading.

UK Covid deaths drop by a third within a fortnight, as 165 people are killed. However, cases increase by 30% after 42.484 positive tests.