A neighbor claims that a suspected serial killer at Gilgo Beach ogled his wife

The former New York City firefighter Gilgo Beach suspects he has confronted serial killer He was accused of spying on her.

Etienne Devilliers relates that Heuermann stood in his backyard to ogle Devilliers’ wife from the other side of the fence while she was sunbathing.

“He was peeking over and try to start conversations with her,” Devilliers says of Heuermann, who stands 6 feet, 4 inches. She said that it happened again and again. I am a retired firefighter and used to work both day and night tours. It was now making her nervous.

Devilliers claims that he confronted his neighbor.

“It wasn’t pleasant,” Devilliers says. It wasn’t pleasant, says Devilliers.

Devilliers claims that, from his interaction with Heuermann he would never have suspected the married architect was capable of such a thing. It is a crime to murder anyone..

The guy seemed odd. And strange,” Devilliers says. “But never violent. He backed down when I confronted him.”

Another former escort has also come forward to claim that, like her, she had an unpleasant interaction with Heuermann.

Nicole Brass’s account of her meeting with Heuermann, in 2015: “I didn’t trust my gut at first. I had a feeling that something was wrong.” “I went, because I was dumb and young.”

Brass, 34 years old, claims that at first there weren’t any red flags, but then Heuermann started ranting about the Gilgo Beach Murders.

Brass says, “He gave a lot of detail and did not appear to be just another true crime enthusiast.” It seemed as if he was replaying the crime in his mind while they were talking about it. “He seemed very excited.”

Brass says that Heuermann mentioned a dead body that the police were yet to locate that had been buried at the Long Island beach.

Brass said that she ultimately decided to not spend more time with Heuermann.

“I’m leaving,” says she. “Thank God I trusted my gut!”

Heuermann was charged with multiple crimes, including the Murders Three women have been murdered and a fourth is suspected. He entered a not-guilty plea and remains in prison.