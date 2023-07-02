A mystery man and woman are found dead at Premier Inn in Essex along with ‘unknown substances’

Two people mysteriously died at Premier Inn with “an unknown substance” in their possession, confirmed police.

Both were pronounced dead on the spot.

Upon discovery of the substance, they were joined by specialists.

Metropolitan Police stated that deaths are being treated “unexpectedly” by the police and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police were called to a Mercury Gardens hotel at 12pm on 1 July, after finding two unconscious people.

Premier Inn’s spokesperson added, “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these guests during this difficult time.”

“Our team assists the police in their investigation.”