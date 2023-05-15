A murder probe is launched in Sweden as a British serviceman of 25, who was found dead after an evening out, has been discovered. Four individuals have already been arrested.

MURDER has been investigated after the death of a British Serviceman in Sweden, after an evening out.

According to Swedish Police, four people were arrested for murder.

1 HMS Albion participated in Aurora 23 as part of the defence exercise Credit: Michael Schofield

A 25-year old man who was aboard the HMS Albion during the Aurora 23 exercise between April 17 to May 11 was arrested.

According to Swedish magazine Expressen, he was out with another British serviceman in Stockholm before ending up in a Solna home with several Swedes.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: “We are aware of an incident in Stockholm and we are assisting local authorities in their investigation.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Swedish Police have arrested four individuals as part of an investigation into a murder, including the British soldier he went out with.

The other three arrested citizens are all Swedish, aged between 20 and 30 years old.

There are still many questions about the events of that night.

