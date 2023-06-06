A mother of four who had plastic surgery in Mexico gets a fatal brain infection

After traveling to Mexico for cosmetic surgery, a mother of four died after she contracted fungal meningitis.

Lauren Robinson, 29, died on Tuesday after nearly a month of fighting for her own life in a Texas Hospital.

Garrett Robinson posted a number of posts on Facebook detailing her final weeks. GoFundMe is a page that allows you to raise money. The family set up a fund to assist with Lauren’s medical expenses.

Garrett says that Lauren started getting sick approximately one month after traveling to the Mexican city of Matamoros for a cosmetic procedure.

Garrett claims that Lauren initially seemed fine, but soon started complaining about headaches.

Lauren spent some time in hospital before doctors could determine what was causing her discomfort.

Lauren was admitted to ICU on May 17th.

Lauren is still battling meningitis, on top of two minor strokes that she had today. The doctors say she is suffering from a blood clot, which caused her to have bad headaches. Garrett wrote in a journal entry that day, “She is at high risk for a stroke.” The emergency procedure that was performed on her included running cameras up her throat, checking all of her valves and heart. Her blood pressure will be increased with medicine to help the clot heal itself. If it doesn’t, she may need to undergo surgery.

Garrett tells us that the doctors informed him the next day that Lauren’s condition had deteriorated and she might not survive the night.

A nurse grabbed me and took me to the operating room, where they told me that Lauren’s main blood vessel had ruptured. Garrett writes that she began to lose her ability to function on the left side of her body. The doctor informed me that Lauren was not expected to live past today’s 8am. The doctors told me that I could either have Lauren returned to the room with us and hold her hand while we waited for worse to happen, or have an extremely dangerous procedure done to save her.

Garrett adopted the treatment and found it effective.

Lauren has not improved much since he last posted on May 28. He is still optimistic about Lauren, though there have been few changes.

Lauren, as of now, is sedated on a ventilator. “But she is a fighter. She occasionally awakens and holds my hand to tell me how much she loves you!” Garrett says.

Three days later she passed away, leaving behind her loving husband and their four children: Brayden Cleveland, Braleigh Robinson, Kennedy and Aysleigh.

You can also find out more about the following: Centers for Disease Control The increasing number of cases has led to the classification that this is an epidemic.

The CDC warns anyone who has had an epidural in Matamoros (Mexico) at River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 from January 1 to May 13 this year, should visit the emergency room immediately for a viral meningitis test.

After a failed kidnapping that resulted in the deaths of two Americans, the State Department issued an advisory to Americans urging them to stay away from Matamoros.

According to the CDC, symptoms of fungus meningitis can include fever, stiff neck and headache. Other symptoms may be nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to lights.

The symptoms may not appear for weeks or even at all.

The symptoms can become life-threatening and severe once they start. This is why it is so important to test early.