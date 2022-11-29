A Missing Louisiana Woman is Safe after Spending a Night at the Deer Stand

Officials reported that the safe recovery of a missing woman in Louisiana came after her night spent in a deer stand.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said Paula Chavers, 66, went missing around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Chavers, according to the authorities, got lost in the woods but decided to make a night of it in a stand for deer because of the darkness and wet weather. WAFB reported.

She was reported missing that afternoon and sparked a big search among volunteers from both St. Helena’s Parish, Livingston Parish and the community group the Cajun Navy, KTSB3 reported.

Chavers then walked down a pipeline to a neighbor’s home in St. Helana’s Parish on Sunday Morning, KTSB3 reported.

“We are happy to report that Mrs. Paula Chavers has been found safe,” St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

“A Big Thank You to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cajun Navy and to the numerous people from far and near that came out to join the search [Saturday] and again [Sunday] morning,” the sheriff’s office added. “Sheriff Williams is thankful for this happy ending and praises God for Mrs. Chavers’ safe return. Many people were praying that she was found safe and their prayers were answered.”