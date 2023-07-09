The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other Wisconsin After a sex offender psychologist who has treated many sex criminals opined she was incompetent to stand trial, a woman charged with brutally killing her lover is getting a new evaluation of competency.

Taylor SchabusinessThe 25-year-old is accused of killing, decapitating and dismembering Shadthyrion in February 2022 during a rampage fueled by meth.

After a year, the same woman was in the headlines again when she attacked her lawyer in the middle a pre-trial.

Last month, her new attorney filed a court motion asking for a new evaluation of competency and asking that the judge delay the beginning of the trial. The trial was scheduled to start later in the month.

During a hearing in this week, Judge Thomas Walsh acknowledged the evaluation of competency but confirmed that the trial was still scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 24, as originally planned.

Schabusiness has entered his plea of “not guilty” to the charges against him of first degree intentionally homicide (mutilating of a corpse) and third degree sexual assault.

TAYLOR SCHABUSINESS MOTION FOR A NEW COMPETENCY EVALUATION

Her lawyer Christopher Froelich argued that the previous evaluation completed in November 2022 “is no longer current” in his motion for a new competency evaluation, which was obtained by Digital

Froelich also wrote that he had “concerns that the defendant may have been suffering from a mental breakdown or other mental defect before and after the alleged incident on Feb. 23, 2022.”

He expressed “concerns” about her ability at the moment to defend herself and “question[ed] whether the defendant has mental capacity to follow the proceedings.”

Froelich provided an NGI assessment from Diane Lytton Ph.D. to support these concerns and questions. This evaluation can be used to determine whether an individual is not guilty due insanity.

Details of Dr. Lytton’s evaluation were filed under seal. However, the docket for court shows she will be testifying to her findings at a July 13 court appearance.

According to the court records, the state’s expert will be called to the witness stand on July 21, the day before jury selection begins.

Judge Walsh stated that he believes the evaluation of competency can be done before the starting date.

On July 24, the trial will start. It is anticipated to last for one week.

Schabusiness is accused of confessing to murdering Shad Thyrion in an interview, as per the criminal complaint that was filed with Brown County Circuit Court.

According to her, she also admitted that after sexually abusing his corpse, she dismembered it using a bread-knife.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs,” wrote Caleb Saunders, assistant district attorney for Brown County, in the complaint.

“Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness said there was supposed to be a foot in the van. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the Victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it,” the complaint alleges. “Schabusiness said that the original plan was to have her bring the entire body with her, but due to her laziness she only brought the foot and leg and left the head behind.”

When Thyrion’s mother went down to the basement after Schabusiness left, she found Thyrion’s head.

It has taken the defense months to try to get a competency evaluation. Dr. James O’Donnell, at a pre-trial hearing held last month testified that Schabusiness’s prolonged use of drugs affected her capacity to consent at her arrest and to fully understand Miranda rights.

O’Donnell said that she was “acutely toxic and intoxicated by methamphetamine at the time the alleged crimes occurred and throughout the interrogation period.” “In terms of her ability to form consent and waive consent for Miranda and the meth and the marijuana — both impair the ability to deliberate, to consider consequences, to form memories and to recall memories.”

This hearing was to decide if Schabusiness’s damning statements about the company were to be believed. The following are some examples of how to pronounce the word “politician” She could have been heard during court proceedings It is a crime to murder anyone. trial. Judge Walsh sided with prosecutors in the end and said these statements could be admitted at trial.

In the complaint, many of those claims are made.

“Schabusiness stated she then began to choke the Victim, and she described it as the Victim lying face down on the bed with her on top of him pulling on the end of the chain. As the victim coughed, she waited for his death while watching him. Schabusiness made the comment that she was ‘already this far’ so she just kept on, referring to choking the Victim,” the complaint states. “Schabusiness said in a lower tone of voice, ‘Ya I liked it,’ and Detective Graf believed her to be referring to when she was choking the Victim.”

The woman then went on to elaborate about Thyrion’s death.

“Schabusiness stated she thought it took 3-5 minutes for the Victim to die. Schabusiness was told by Detective Kempf to continue choking Victim even when Victim started coughing blood. Schabusiness wanted to observe what happened. Schabusiness made comments that she blacked out while choking the Victim but when she woke up that the Victim was already purple, so she kept on going,” authorities added. “Schabusiness stated she enjoyed choking him and made comments to detectives asking if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it.”

Schabusiness is married and has a child. He is currently being held under a $2 million bail.