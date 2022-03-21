A messy Oscar Season leads to a messy homestretch

This year’s awards season started out with cautious in-person screenings in the fall and seemed to be getting back to a semblance of normalcy. Omicron came, cancelled or delayed events, and normalcy gave place to a large, prolonged mess as the season drifted towards a socially-distanced Oscars on March 27, masked, and COVID tested.

We now have a Best Picture race that is just as chaotic as the one before it.

It’s “The Power of the Dog” vs. “CODA.” A critics favorite that might not be likable enough to prevail vs. a tearjerker that’s thoroughly likable but not exactly a candidate for the Criterion Collection.

It’s Netflix vs. Apple in the battle of streaming giant vs. tech giant, and nary a traditional theatrical release in sight.

And it’s a race that waited until its final days to get thoroughly confusing and pretty exciting.

A week after “The Power of the Dog”It was a great weekend, with wins at Critics Choice Awards (BAFTA), Directors Guild and BAFTA). “CODA” seized momentum in the Oscar race by winning Saturday’s Producers Guild Award, the one major award that uses the same ranked-choice or preferential system as the Oscars Best Picture count. And Sian Heder’s heartwarming drama about a deaf family and their hearing daughter followed that on Sunday with an expected win at the Writers Guild Awards, although that one was less consequential because its main Oscar rival, “The Power of the Dog,” wasn’t eligible under strict WGA rules.

In less than 24 hours, Apple’s “CODA” has managed to at worst pull neck-and-neck with Netflix’s “Power of the Dog”In the Oscar race, and perhaps to slightly edge slightly ahead. The scorecard suddenly becomes lopsided when it comes major guilds “Power”The DGA is available while “CODA” has PGA, the SAG ensemble award and WGA (the last of which you can’t hold against “Power”).

There are many reasons to be thankful. “CODA” shouldn’t be able to win. It isn’t nominated fOder Best Director or Best Film Editing, whereas every winner since the latter category was created in 1934 has been nominated for at least one of those awards – and the vast majority has been nominated for both of them. It has just three nominations total, which would be the lowest number of winners since 1934. “Grand Hotel”Only one nomination was received in 1932 when there were only 12 Oscar categories.

You can use plenty of other stats against it, but really, fancy Oscar statistics don’t mean squat anymore. “Birdman” shouldn’t have won because it didn’t have an editing nomination, “The Shape of Water” shouldn’t have won because it didn’t have SAG ensemble, “Green Book” shouldn’t have won because it didn’t have a Best Director nom and “Parasite” shouldn’t have won because it wasn’t in English. But they all did win – and as the Academy has gotten much bigger and far more international because of its post-#OscarsSoWhite membership push, there’s less value in the typical markers and less overlap with the American guilds on which we used to rely for a reading of what the voters were thinking.

And in this new atmosphere, a film with only three nominations and no visible support from the Academy’s below-the-line branches can actually win Best Picture, and the biggest corporation in the world, Apple, can successfully sell its $25 million Sundance acquisition as a scrappy underdog (which it was, in a way, before it landed that record-breaking deal from Apple on Park City).

The Producers Guild’s win was notable in that the PGA predicted the Oscar winner every time except three times in the 12 years between the Academy and PGA expanding to 10 best-film nominations. The movie that won this guild award was larger-budget than the Oscar winner in all three instances. “1917”More “Parasite,” “The Big Short”More “Spotlight,” “La La Land”More “Moonlight.”

In close races, where the Producers Guild chose a smaller movie, it has always won the Oscar. “The Hurt Locker”More “Avatar,” “The King’s Speech”More “Avatar.” In the preferential era, there’s no precedent for a smaller movie winning with the producers and then losing with the Academy.

Still, “The Power of the Dog”Oscar voters have cast their final ballots on Tuesday, giving them an advantage. That edge comes with the number of international voters – because the same overseas members who are increasingly making the precursor awards less meaningful also seem likelier to go for “The Power of the Dog”More than “CODA.”

Yes, the film was based on a French film from 2014. “La Famille Bélier.”Campion, a New Zealand-based filmmaker, is an icon of international cinema. Her film (which won at BAFTA London) has a lot more appeal to non-American audiences. “CODA” (which wasn’t even nominated for best film at BAFTA).

The question is whether the international voters will be enough to counter the two significant things that happened at the Producers Guild: The guild’s preferential count exposed a “Power of the Dog”The vulnerability many Oscar-watchers had hoped to see one day, and it was there. “CODA”positioned itself as the only alternative “Belfast,” “King Richard”Oder “West Side Story.”

Will the movie that is more popular prevail in a system that seeks consensus or will international voters retain the power to decide? “Power?”

It feels like a tossup with the narrowest edge to “CODA” – and if you think it would make a strange, unexpected Best Picture champ, it might also be an altogether fitting winner for this strange year.

After all, the March 27 show has caused a stir by announcing plans for award distribution in eight categories prior to the telecast, and then editing those presentations into the broadcast to cut down on time.

And while “The Power of the Dog”Four nominations were made in these exiled categories. “CODA” doesn’t have any. It’s a movie made for 2022, when people are desperate for good newsAnd the Academy has bowed to pressure and agreed that film editing, production design, original score, makeup and sound aren’t quite ready for center stage, at least not without some trims.

“CODA” has nothing to do with those categories; it’s completely ready for prime time, as the Academy defines that term.

“Drive My Car” and “Licorice Pizza”Both are in the same boat, but neither will win. However, all other Best Picture nominees have at most one nomination in the targeted categories.

“The Power of the Dog,”It has received nominations for production design, editing, sound, and score; it could win a few Oscars before anyone else. “CODA”Even inside the Dolby Theatre.

It is a complete mess. It’s so appropriate.