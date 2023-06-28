A man robs a woman with a gun, then invites her to eat out on Facebook.

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other Indiana Court documents say that a man was arrested after police said he had robbed the woman in her home at gunpoint, and then on Facebook asked her to go out with him saying she looked too pretty to rob.

According to court records online, Damien Boyce is held for $150,000 in cash as a bail. His charges include being armed. Robbery And being a felon with a weapon.

The police report that Boyce asked Amber Beraun, who was retrieving mail in the early hours of May 8, if she was living behind her. Beraun said that she lived in the house behind her and then asked if the man needed any help.

Boyce then pointed at her with a pistol and said he would rob her house, according to the affidavit. Beraun said there was nothing valuable in her home, but she offered to give him the $100 she had received in tips from her job. You can also find out more about the following: said.

Police said that the man stole money from Beraun and then forced her to become his friend on Facebook. “I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave and he did,” the womanTell local station WRTV.

Beraun reported that Boyce began sending her Facebook messages later in the month. Look you know I’mma repay you. It’s a f***** up way to meet someone, but d*** you wass (sic) to (sic) pretty to rob,” he wrote to her, according to the police affidavit.

The affidavit claims that he also told her to come “chill” with him. This is according to the transcripts investigators obtained on Facebook.

Beraun responded that Beraun was “a woman” and that she couldn’t be that way.

Her boyfriend encouraged her to come forward. They are a group of people who want to improve themselves. said.

Boyce’s arrest in June was unrelated to that incident. He allegedly shot and injured two other people with bricks. Boyce barricaded himself inside a building during a SWAT standoff before surrendering to authorities.

Court records indicate that he has been charged in relation to this incident with burglary and unlawful possession of weapon. He is also accused of criminal recklessness, battery, and criminally negligent.

The bail was set at $150,000. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told Digital Tuesday that he hasn’t entered a guilty plea either in this case or the prior incident in which Beraun was involved.

According to records, Boyce is scheduled for a court hearing in pretrial on the 5th of July.