A Love Affair with Vanity – Prince’s Muse for ‘Purple Rain’ Died Just 2 Months before Him

Music legend Prince enjoyed a stellar career in the years that he ruled the music industry. One of his biggest songs, “Purple Rain,” was inspired by a muse who died the same age as the legend.

Prince was a major force in music in the 80s, 90s. His relationship with Vanity, his muse, was a major talking point in his personal life.

Both of them died the same year, in the same year. Prince and Vanity had a deeply bonded relationship at the height of the “Purple Rain” singer’s fame.

Picture of Pop legend Prince and his muse for the song, “Purple Rain” Vanity | Photo: Getty Images

Prince served as Vanity’s mentor and helped produce her songs, including her 1982 hit, “Nasty Girl.” The pair toured together and appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1983.

Vanity revealed that she played a part in Prince’s biggest song, “Purple Rain,” and was slated to play the female lead role. Vanity said that she was inspired by her own life to play the lead role.

The duo split before the filming began, and the role was handed to Apollonia Kotero. Vanity told Vanity that she had only one person who loved her, while the pop singer needed more.

Later on, Vanity dismissed claims of bad blood on her side and revealed that she had let go of any ill-feeling. She stated that she was optimistic about them and missed his sense of humor.

His greatest song, “Purple Rain,” reportedly turned out to be the last song he performed before his unexpected 2016 death.

Prince Rogers Nelson at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas NV USA 09-30-18 | Photo: Shutterstock

Vanity, whose real name is Denise Matthews, began to face health problems after a near-fatal overdose changed her life. Later, she converted to Christianity and declared that she was now born again.

She developed kidney disease from her drug abuse, which required several surgeries and treatments. A few months before her death, she also launched a GoFundMe page, where she revealed she had 23 surgeries over the years and underwent dialysis three times a week.

Vanity died at age 57 from her health challenges. During a performance a day after her death, her former flame, Prince, paid tribute to her, noting that they once loved each other very much.

Prince would later die two months later, at age 57, from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl. His Minnesota home and recording studio, Paisley Park, was where he was found dead.

Prince’s career spanned over four decades, and he won seven Grammys. His songs are believed to have helped change music’s face.

