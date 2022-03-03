A lot of people have seen Valhalla, a huge number of Vikings.

For the week ending February 27, Netflix subscribers Spend almost 81,000,000 hoursThe newly released film is being viewed worldwide Vikings: ValhallaIt easily made it one of the Top 10 Netflix Originals in the World.

The only English-language series with higher ratings than this is actually the new VikingsWas a spinoff Inventina Anna, Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix drama about the misdeeds of fake heiress Anna Delvey. This one was viewed an astounding 130.8 million times worldwide. However, Vikings: Valhalla’s The show is almost as impressive. That’s because the latter has only been on Netflix for less than a week, while Invention of AnnaIt was launched almost one month ago.

Vikings: Valhalla — 80 million+ hours viewed

Netflix’s synopsis of the Vikings series notes that it’s set in the early 11th century, and “chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

“As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.”

The series has attracted a lot of critical attention so far. Based at most on the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ rating, which currently stands at 91 percent. The score is calculated from reviews Like this oneFrom our sister publication Variety:

“The show can sometimes feel like a montage of strapping, bearded men introducing themselves to each other … But Valhalla also demonstrates enough ambition and handle on its characters and pivotal time period to justify diving into its world.”

Top 10 Netflix series

As for what else is currently trending on the world’s biggest streaming service? What you’ll find below is a ranking of the Top 10 Netflix series in the US for Wednesday, March 2.

Netflix keeps a list of titles in its apps, for both movies and TV shows. They are then grouped into Top 10 lists. These are constantly updated. And, below, you’ll find the latest TV ranking plus links to the shows’ Netflix landing pages. As well as the latest coverage of many of the titles that we’ve published here in recent days.

Here are some examples of notable titles: Worst Roommate EverThis is a brand new true crime title that Netflix just released this week. So it’s interesting to see it already having risen so high. High placement Ozark, meanwhile, points to the recent surprise announcement that we’re getting the final batch of episodes next month.