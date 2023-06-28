A look at David Corenswet’s Pearl movie role amid Superman casting news

American actor David Corenswet, who played memorable roles in several movies and TV shows including Pearl (2022), The Politician (2019-2020) and more, has been cast as the new Superman in the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Henry Cavill fans are mourning the end of an era starring him as Superman. However, most of the fans are happy with James Gunn and DC’s choice to cast David as the next actor to play the superhero. Although David has appeared in a number of notable roles, his upcoming one in Superman: Legacy (2025) will be the most famous to date.

David Corenswet played a mysterious hunk in Pearl (2022)

The 29-year-old actor also appeared in 2022’s Mia Goth starrer Pearl. He portrayed the Projectionist. The horror film revolves around Mia’s character Pearl, trapped in a boring life as she takes care of her ailing father. But she has big plans and dreams of living the happening life she’s seen in the movies.

When Pearl’s father needs medicine one day, she goes to town to get it. In her little expedition, she runs into David’s Projectionist who tells her she could be a movie star. However, she soon finds out what kind of movies the mysterious hunk is talking about. She also discovers his ulterior motive.

Some of his memorable roles have been in Moe & Jerryweather (2014-2016), House of Cards (2018), Hollywood (2020), The Politician (2019-2020), We Own This City (2022).

SEE: Superman’s towering new lead is ‘too tall’ for comic book Clark Kent

Actor is the new Superman

On Tuesday, June 27, the news that DC had found their new Superman and Lois Lane broke. David ended up beating out Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney, who were among the top three picks for the role.

Among the front runners to play Superman’s love interest, Lois, were Emma Mackey and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

It is important to note that only three actors have played the superhero on the big screen. Christopher Reeve portrayed one of his most memorable roles in 1978’s Superman and appeared in sequels too. Brandon Routh starred in Superman Returns (2006), but the film failed to impress audiences. Then in 2013, Cavill stepped into the role ofthe Man of Steel and became one of the most successful superhero actors ever.

Back in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, David expressed his ambition to play Superman. “It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me. But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic,” he said at the time.

Fans react to Superman’s casting

“David Corenswet gives off such smallville clark kent vibes and it’s making me want to cry,” one fan said.

“Henry Cavill will forever be my Superman and although it hurts to say goodbye to him I’m so excited to see the torch get passed to David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel and the face of the DCU!” another fan wrote.

“No David Corenswet isn’t a Cavill clone, no Rachel isn’t “just some tv actress”. He is a Juilliard-trained actor and she has won like 4 Emmys and a Golden Globe. Shut up and sit down.” another fan said slamming the critics.