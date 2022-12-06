“A Long Break” Director and Cast at Confronting the Past

Behind the scenes filmmakers “A Long Break,” Georgia’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, shared their intensely personal connections to the film and the challenges they encountered while making it.

Writer-director Davit Pirtskhalava’s debut feature tells the story of a group of classmates who reunite at their old high school 13 years after graduating. Tsitsi (Shako Miriashvili), a smuggler, gathers the men for an evening filled with painful memories and conflicting opinions.

Pirtskhalava, producer Tiko Nadirashvili, and actor Giorgi Sharvashidze revealed what drew them to the project during a virtual screening of the film as part of ’s 2022-2023 Awards Season Screening Series.

The writer-director claimed that he used to be a bully as a child and was bullied by his peers in school. “Both sides are victims,” He told Steve Pond, moderator. “So the solution is not to escape [the past], rather to face it, embrace it and move forward this way and it gives you a lot of freedom.”

Sharvashidze is Guga. He plays the sole member of the group who seems to have had a change in his personality since school. It was so simple, he said. “wasn’t easy to accept the role, because the story was my life.”

“What gave me strength [was that] that I realized that it would be like confession, and the regret [for] what I did in school, and I think this movie gives you an opportunity to look at your old steps and decisions,” He stated. “There is always space to regret and ask your classmates or your friends for a pardon. Maybe we can see these people who [were] our victims and ask them for forgiveness, but very carefully, of course, and meet them somewhere, treat them with care and love.”

It wasn’t just the themes that hit home with the filmmakers. Nadirashvili explained that the film was shot over 25 days in four different schools, most of them at night. One of the locations happened to be the old school of Pirtskhalava; another was Sharvashidze’s. A lot of crew members are former students which strengthens their connection with the story.

Sharvashidze found it both distressing and awe-inspiring to show up at set to be back in the very classrooms that he studied in over 11 years. “coincidence” “a big sign.”

“I realized that it was something very special,” He remembered. “And then I realized that I had to be in this movie and we are here in this world for something.”

Pirtskhalava also described visiting his school to shoot at the same time as Pirtskhalava. “this corner of my imagination, these past situations, this class. A lot of it was very emotional and it was very tough, but also with some kind of joy.”

