A little-known offer gives you the chance to get a complimentary pass, worth $98 at New York City’s Island Spa with its best view of Manhattan

The spa, located in Manhattan less than 10 mins away, offers a birthday offer that allows you to enter the facility for free.

On Governor’s Island is the QC Spa. It’s a haven for city-dwellers to escape and enjoy a relaxing day.

6 On Governor’s Island is the QC Spa. It’s a haven for city-dwellers to escape and enjoy a relaxing day. Credit: QC NY Spa

6 The QC Spa is offering an amazing deal to guests visiting with a friend on their birthday or within 7 days. Credit: QC NY Spa

6 There is a new poolside VIP service that will be available. Credit: QC NY Spa

The QC Spa is offering an amazing deal to guests visiting with a friend on their birthday or within 7 days.

On Mondays through Fridays, guests who are accompanied by a paying guest can enjoy a free entry into the spa.

You can still save up to $98 if you combine the birthday promo with gift cards or other promotions.

You can book the promotion online in advance through the spa website.

My friend celebrated her 30th anniversary at the QC Spa.

The spa entry includes a 10-minute ferry trip from Lower Manhattan up to Governor’s Island.

The ferry booking was required to reach the spa, but we were able to take any ferry back.

It is only a 3-minute walk to the ferry dock.

On arrival we filled in waivers for locker keys, checked into the hotel and then went upstairs to change.

The lockers we were given had everything that was needed to make our stay enjoyable: fluffy towels, flip-flops and robes.

We decided to take a walk around the spa after changing to our swimsuits to see the layout and to decide what we would do with our three hour visit.

Our expectations were exceeded by the experience we had. Although we knew that we would be entering a high-end spa, we didn’t expect to be so blown away with the variety and quality of services offered.

There was a variety of flavored water and teas available throughout the spa.

We were offered healthy, complimentary snacks as we relaxed poolside.

The spa pool outside offers panoramic views of New York City’s skyline. Jets, metal chairs and benches were included in the heated pool for added relaxation.

For those who want to drift away with a relaxing melody, one of the pools has underwater music.

In the vast facility, there were a number of relaxing rooms. They all offered different settings or experiences with various health benefits.

The QC Spa offers a variety of spa experiences, including saunas, steam rooms, and a whole section dedicated to the bath.

We decided to use the Face Gym after relaxing poolside. It provided an easy-to-follow tutorial on how to improve circulation, brighten facial muscles and skin, and enhance your overall appearance.

After that, we toured two relaxation rooms and the infrared mattresses.

We then stumbled across the baths. This cave-like spa section had hydro jets (foot bath), Vichy table showers, steam rooms, saunas and Vichy tables.

Our experience in New York was nothing short of amazing. It was a pleasure to have it so close.

The QC Spa has just finished a new outdoor garden that will add to the lushness of their grounds.

The grounds already include a cafe outside and a lot of chairs for soaking up the sunshine.

The new service will also offer poolside service.

6 It is only a 3-minute walk to the dock of the ferry. Credit: QC NY Spa

6 On Mondays through Fridays, those who are celebrating another round of the sun will receive a free entry into the spa if they bring along a paying guest. Credit: QC NY Spa