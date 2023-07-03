A job candidate spends $ 30 on Uber and the manager does not show up

After spending money to get an Uber, a job candidate said their manager didn’t show up after they applied for the job. It’s also happened to other TikTokers. TikTok: @littledrummerboy| @littledrummerboy

The preparation for an interview is stressful. You have to take into account a lot of factors: you need to plan your schedule to arrive on time. Also, you must choose the best outfit that balances business casual with the job you are applying for.

The article continues after the advertisement

You may also feel nervous about the interview. Anticipating the type of questions and answers that are likely to be given, as well as ensuring you present the strongest version of yourself in your responses can be a real challenge.

Imagine preparing all that you can for the interview only to find out that the person who is supposed to hire you, has left the office or simply cannot meet with you on that particular day.

The article continues after the advertisement

Toby was one of the TikTokers who suffered this fate.@littledrummmerboy( ) was applying for an employment at Yogurtland. The viral video has over 33,000 views on social media.

Little Drummer Boy| @littledrummmerboy

The article continues after the advertisement

Toby also said that they had spent $30 for an Uber, and he was upset because he’d forgotten his resume and felt a little queasy on his way to the job interview.

Toby writes on top of the video in text: “me looking at the employee from yougurtland who had just informed me that my hiring manager didn’t arrive after spending $30 for Uber. I was also in distress as i forgot to bring my resume and suffered a severe stomachache.”

The article continues after the advertisement

The clip shows him looking directly at the camera, without blinking. CryPepsi is playing in the background. Many commenters said that they have been in similar situations before.

Source: Getty

The article continues after the advertisement

The person who wrote this said that they were told to “come back on another day because we are too busy and we have no workers”: “I went to a scheduled appointment they said, “Come back another date bc were too busy and we’re short-staffed. Girl i know a solution to that.

One person claimed that they got left out of a Zoom interview, because they liked the interviewer they spoke to before:

The article continues after the advertisement

One person also said, “I paid for my job out of pocket after i got hired by the manager and he didn’t call me back”

@terbitchora| @terbitchora

The article continues after the advertisement

The responses to the survey show that hiring managers often ignore applicants. One person said, “I applied for 10 jobs and only one called me back. When I arrived, the manager did not come to the office. So, I had to leave in shame.”

You can also find out more about us on our website. We have provided some suggestions for how to best deal with no-show interviewers in an article that offers advice on what people can do.

The article continues after the advertisement

A blog on a jobseeking website suggests waiting half an hour before calling the interviewer. They may have missed your appointment if they’re having a hectic day. “They may even meet if they are reminded.”

Had my first web 3 job interview today and was super excited but the interviewer didn’t show up so here are the cute pics I took while waiting 😅❤️🚀 pic.twitter.com/GXIKVPwoEs — AyeshaNFT.eth❌ (@AShawThing_) The 18th of February, 2022 Source: Twitter @AShawThing| @AShawThing_

The article continues after the advertisement

It goes on to state that, if an interviewer isn’t there after a 30-minute wait, it would be best just to leave. Then, when they reach out, you’ll have the opportunity to determine if this position will still be available. It’s not a pleasant experience to be ghosted during an interview. So it is understandable that people would want to avoid working for a company who doesn’t value their time.