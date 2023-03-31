A Ice cream shop charges customers for sick leaves

You should not be looking at fast food if you are seeking excellent healthcare and a good amount of vacation time. Although there are numerous benefits, it is not the best job for you. There are exceptions to the rule.,

Advertisement continues as an article

Businesses are keen to offer benefits to their employees. Even DoorDash has partnered with many restaurants To help them get discounts on their healthcare benefits in order to increase worker retention.

Advertisement continues as an article

Although healthcare expenses are usually considered an expenditure to be paid by the employer, and partly deducted from the worker’s pay, some businesses seem to have a completely different approach. They make the customer pay.

@_deekdeek_| @_deekdeek_

Advertisement continues as an article

Deek, a TikToker (@_deekdeek_), shared this video showing a receipt that they got after buying ice cream. Big Softie Atlanta, Ga.

@_deekdeek_| @_deekdeek_

Advertisement continues as an article

Although the bill of sale appears like any receipt from a restaurant would, closer inspection reveals that there is an additional charge on the itemized cost list.

@_deekdeek_| @_deekdeek_

Advertisement continues as an article

A $5 subtotal and $0.44 Georgia sales tax are shown on the receipt. Following that, there was a $0.20 “Employee Health Insurance & Sick Leave” charge, followed by a $1.00 tip she left for the workers.

@_deekdeek_| @_deekdeek_

Advertisement continues as an article

Deek was not too happy with the accusation, saying “that’s got nothing to do me!” The video ends with Deek. Deek was supported by many TikTokers. One TikToker wrote, “Everything is a scam at Atlanta lmao.” “I’m so weak & the fact that this is in Atlanta gotta be illegal”

@_deekdeek_| @_deekdeek_

Advertisement continues as an article

Another person was skeptical about whether the employees actually received the benefits for their health insurance. Deek should investigate this matter.

@_deekdeek_| @_deekdeek_

Advertisement continues as an article

Other people suggested that the receipt should not have been as specific, and that it could have simply been labeled “service fee”. However, some viewers claimed that similar charges have been experienced while dining out: “That has happened to me before at a restaurant.”

@_deekdeek_| @_deekdeek_

Advertisement continues as an article

A good deal of TikTokers also participated in the slandering Atlanta. “Reminds to me to stay out Georgia” “Atlanta do tooooo much”

@_deekdeek_| @_deekdeek_